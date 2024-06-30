Cycling: After two exciting stages at the start of the 2024 Tour de France, the third stage will probably be a little less exciting. A classic mass sprint is expected in Turin.

First Sprint Royale at the Tour de France 2024

The 230,8-kilometer stage from Piacenza to Turin will be a clear affair for the sprinters. There are three mountain classifications to be completed: the Côte de Tortone, the Côte de Barbaresco and the Côte de Sommariva Perno. However, they will not be decisive for the day's result. The last climb is 50 kilometers from the finish line. Even if one or two of the sprinters run into problems here, their team could lead them back into the peloton.

Velomotion forecast: Philipsen shows his class

Who is the best sprinter in the world? This question can only be partially answered tomorrow, as not all top sprinters will be at the start of the 2024 Tour de France. Tim Merlier and Jonathan Milan took part in the Giro d'Italia, but are now missing from the Tour. So a victory by Jasper Philipsen seems almost inevitable. The Belgian is considered the fastest sprinter in the world and has arguably the best lead-out rider at his side in Mathieu van der Poel. However, his competitors will not make it that easy for him. Above all, he must reckon with Arnaud de Lie. His compatriot won the Belgian championship a week ago - ahead of Merlier and Philipsen. German hopes rest on Phil Bauhaus and Pascal Ackermann. The Dane Mads Pedersen will also be reckoned with. Mark Cavendish is hoping for his 35th Tour stage win.

* * * Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin – Deceuninck)

* * Arnaud de Lie (Lotto – Dstny), Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain – Victorious)

* Mads Pedersen (Lidl – Trek), Wout van Aert (Visma – LaB), Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco – AlUla)