Cycling: In the first edition of our team presentation for the Tour de France 2024, we picked out eight top teams and took a close look at their ambitions. Today we're turning our attention to the remaining 14 teams. They also have top riders and will shape this Tour of France.

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

The Austrian Felix Gall was one of the up-and-comers last season. Now 26 years old, he is starting his second Tour de France as captain. As a stage winner and eighth overall in 2023, he now wants even more. He has worked very intensively on his time trial skills, but still has deficits compared to his opponents. But the top ten should be possible again. Dorian Godon and Sam Bennett will compete for stage victories in the sprint finishes. Paul Lapeira – one of the up-and-comers this season – is hoping for a clear run on hilly terrain.

Alpecin-Deceuninck

The claim that the success of the Alpecin-Deceuninck team is mainly due to two riders has long been disproved as a fairy tale. Nevertheless, at the 2024 Tour de France, all eyes will be on the team's two stars. Jasper Phillipsen is still considered the fastest sprinter in the world. Supported by Mathieu van der Poel he can also rely on the fastest train. The Dutchman himself will be the captain on hilly terrain. If there is a sprint finish and Philipsen is – for whatever reason – no longer there, Alpecin – Deceuninck will probably be Axel Laurance The up-and-coming Frenchman has the problem that he has Philipsen in front of him on the flat and van der Poel on the hilly terrain. In many other teams he would be the one they would drive for.

Arkea – B&B Hotels

With Sprinter Arnaud Demare The French team Arkéa – B&B Hotels will try to win stages in the mass sprint. The experienced Frenchman left Groupama – FDJ after many years because he was not nominated for the Tour de France. Now he will be particularly motivated. In the GC he could Kevin Vauquelin cause a surprise. The 23-year-old was able to impress in the time trials and in the mountains this year. Clement Champoussin and Cristian Rodriguez will support him and may be found in escape groups during more difficult stages.

Astana

Team Astana cannot be satisfied with its performance. For several years, the cyan-clad pros have been lagging behind the other WorldTour teams. 2024 has certainly gone a little better than expected, but we cannot expect great things at the Tour de France. The main character is Mark Cavendish. He is expected to win another stage in the colors of the Astana team and thus become the sole record holder. He has been given numerous good riders to help him get into a good position. If it gets a bit hilly, alexey lutsenko in focus. The Kazakh is good for a stage win or even a top ten placement in the overall ranking. The performance of Michele Gazzoli The Italian was partially suspended last year, but has since returned with good results.

Cofidis

In his last Tour de France, Simon Geschke try to win a stage again. The 38-year-old German could also go for the mountain jersey at the same time. According to his own statements, he would actually be interested in that. But the decisive factor whether he can make his wish come true will be the first stage. Otherwise, Team Cofidis will be with William Martin want to ride for the overall classification and Bryan coquard will be the trump card as a sprinter, especially on the more demanding flat stages. With Ion Izaguirre and Jesus Herrada There are two other top climbers in the squad. So Cofidis definitely doesn't lack experience.

EF Education—EasyPost

With Richard Carapaz The EF Education – EasyPost team will try to fight for the Tour podium. Last year, the unlucky Ecuadorian had to give up on the first stage. Now the desired success is to be achieved. Good chances of a stage win should also be Ben Healy The Irishman is considered a strong climber, as long as the mountains are not too long. He is always to be taken seriously in an escape group. Marijn van den Berg should convince as a sprinter. And with the Swiss Stephen Bissegger There is also a top time trialist in the squad. The EF team is completed by Neilson Powless, Sean Quinn, Rui Costa and Alberto Bettiol. Overall, we are looking at a very strong team that will mainly come from breakaway groups.

Groupama - FDJ

Last year, david gaudu was one of the top candidates for a Tour podium. Those times now seem to be over. After very weak months, even the French fans are no longer expecting too much from him. It is quite possible that he will surprise everyone and find his old strength again. If not, he can go on a stage hunt and aim for the mountain jersey. Then lenny martinez the man for the GC, even if he has obvious weaknesses in the time trial. On hilly terrain, the map will Romain Gregory who, after a strong first year as a professional, is still waiting for his breakthrough. He has long been one of the world's best in time trials Stefan Kung.

Intermarche – Wanty

The star of Intermarché – Wanty is called Biniam Girmay. The Eritrean is considered a hill-steady sprinter who can ride to the front in very flat sprints, but is one of the top favorites on more difficult stages. There are a few sections of this year's Tour de France course for him. If it's flat, the team will probably rely on the second sprinter: Tanning Thijssen. The motto is clear: At Intermarché – Wanty we want to win the day. George Zimmerman. The German loves to go on stage hunts and will have already marked one or two days in red in his calendar. At the same time, louis meintjes try to stay at the top of the overall rankings for a long time. If he is still in good shape in the last week, a top ten place is definitely possible.

Movistar

The Movistar team is also taking a multi-track approach at the 2024 Tour de France. As in previous years, the GC captain is Enric Mas. The Spaniard dreams of a podium finish, but is not rated as highly by the experts. He will lose a lot of time in the time trials at the latest. Movistar relies on sprinters on flat stages Fernando Gaviria. But the Colombian has shown rather less in recent months – almost years. Alex Aranburu is therefore perhaps the best card you can play when it comes to winning the day. The Spaniard is extremely fast and gets over the hills well. But another player has improved particularly strongly recently: Oier Lazkano. Originally labelled as a rider for one-day races and breakaway groups, he has recently even impressed in the high mountains.

Jayco AlUla

Last year, Simon Yates narrowly missed out on victory and the yellow jersey on the first stage. Only his twin brother Adam was better. In this year's Tour de France, the yellow jersey is also within reach right from the start. Whether Simon yates The team is leaving it open whether he will then ride on GC or go on stage hunt. Definitely a man for a day victory is Michael Matthews. The Australian loves the medium-difficulty stages and will therefore have already seen some parts of the 2024 Tour. If it is flat, Jayco AlUla will undoubtedly rely on Dylan Groenewegen. The top sprinter from the Netherlands dreams of another Tour stage win. His secret weapon could be --Chris Harper who has shown impressive climbing skills this season.

Israel - Premier Tech

No team has improved as much in the past two years as Israel - Premier Tech. In the past, the team signed discontinued models because of their big names - such as Froome or Woods - but for some time now, the team has been relying on young, up-and-coming professionals. However, the team management is sending a seasoned team to the 2024 Tour de France. Derek Gee will be their captain. The Canadian only matured into a successful professional last year and is now even set to become a GC rider. He could be the sensation of the next three weeks. Stephen Williams is having the best season of his career. He is now one of the best in the world, especially on hilly sections. However, the high mountains are too difficult for him. Just like Pascal Ackerman. The German sprinter is finally allowed to take part in the Tour de France.

Lotto Dstny

The star of the Lotto – Dstny team is a sprinter: Arnaud de Lie. The Belgian showed last year what potential he has. This season he has confirmed it once again – only interrupted by an illness. The Belgian team will give everything for him in sprint finishes. Even if it is slightly hilly, we should count on him. Arnaud de Lie is not a classic flatland sprinter, but also a real classic hunter. We should also mention Maxim van Gils. The Belgian loves the undulating terrain and will therefore be able to win some stages of the Tour de France 2024. The motto is actually quite simple: if it is too difficult for de Lie, Van Gils will be the winner.

Uno-X Mobility

Seven Norwegians and one Dane will ride the 2024 Tour de France for the Uno-X Mobility team. As a second-class team, they cannot boast a real star. Nevertheless, they will enrich the tour with their active riding style. It is highly likely that they will be represented in almost every breakaway group, unless we are on a flat stage. There they have Soren Waerenskjold and alexander kristoff two strong sprinters available. Slightly hilly stages will be Magnus Court in the calendar. The Dane loves a slightly undulating profile and likes to annoy the teams of hill-resistant sprinters. When the roads rise, the Norwegians rely mainly on Tobias Johannessen. He is considered a huge talent and has proven this several times in the past two years. Now it is time for the next step. Johannes Kulset still ahead of him. The 20-year-old is riding his first Grand Tour, but is also considered a mega talent.

Total Energy

A Belgian and seven Frenchmen will compete for TotalEnergies in the Tour de France 2024. And the star of the team could actually be the only foreigner. Steff Cras has developed into a real GC rider over the past year. The top ten of a Grand Tour is possible for him. After his serious fall in the Tour of the Basque Country, however, it remains to be seen whether he will be able to return to his top performance level. Either way, the French team has little choice but to go in breakaway groups. If they wait until the end, they will not be able to win a stage. Mathieu Burgaudeau is perfect for a long escape on hilly terrain. Sandy Dujardin can be expected to achieve a stage victory.