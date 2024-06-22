Cycling: The cat is out of the bag. In October, Tour director Christian Prudhomme presented the route of the 2024 Tour de France at the Palais de Congrès in Paris. The Tour of France begins on June 29 in Florence and ends on July 21 not in Paris, but in Nice. The highlight of the Grand Boucle this year is undoubtedly the tough final week.

Tour de France 2024: From Florence to Nice

Am 29. June falls in Italian Florence The Grand Depart will take the professionals through Italy for three stages before reaching French soil on the fourth day. In October, Tour Director Christian Prudhomme presented the route of the upcoming Grand Boucle in the Palais de Congrès in Paris – and caused a stir in many places. 3.492 km long distance it goes through Massif Central, its general Alps and of course the Pyrenees. The two rest days were scheduled for July 8th and 15th in Orleans and Narbonne, respectively.

Not in Paris: La Grande Finale in Nice

The 111th edition of the Tour de France promises many interesting stories due to the route. But it also breaks with a tradition that has lasted for over a century. For the first time since 1905, the Tour of France will not end in Paris. Because the Olympic Games begin just five days after the 21st stage of the 2024 Tour de France, the organizers had to find an alternative. This is how we now experience the Champs-Elysees after 119 years La Grand finale in Nice. There the professionals compete after 20 tough stages in a race that is over 30 kilometers long individual time trial. If the gaps in the overall ranking are small, it could actually be a heart-stopping finale - like in 1989. Back then, too, the Tour de France ended with a time trial. In the end, Greg LeMond celebrated in the yellow jersey with a lead of just 8 seconds over Laurent Fignon - but of course on the Champs-Elysees in Paris.

The highlights only come in the final week

Critics can see it as a small drawback of the Tour de France 2024 that most of the highlights focus on the Final week focus. Because of two mountain arrivals in Insulated 2.000 and on the Col de la Couillole, as well as another tough mountain stage that takes place in Great devoluy will end, the classification drivers could act very cautiously and wait until the last few days. Especially since on the final day there is also that Time trial in Nice is carried out. By the way, a total of 59 kilometers have to be completed on the time trial bike, which ensures a much more balanced tour than was the case in 2023. The ninth stage should also be exciting, with some... Gravel sections must be mastered.

Tour de France 2024 – the 21 stages

All Tour de France 2024 stage profiles

1st stage on June 29th: Florence – Rimini (206 km)

The Grand Départ of the Tour de France 2024 is a tough one. Due to the constant ups and downs in Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna, the first day is already one for the general classification riders. 3.500 meters of elevation have to be overcome - that has never happened at the start of a Tour! Anyone who thinks they can use the first few days of the Tour to warm up is mistaken. There will probably be one or two GC riders who say goodbye to the circle of favorites today. Favorite? Tadej Pogacar, of course.







2nd stage on June 30th: Cesenatico – Bologna (200 km)

Day two of the 2024 Tour de France is no picnic either. The Cote de San Luca is too difficult for pure sprinters. Riders like Wout van Aert or Mads Pedersen could survive these tough hills, however. Nevertheless, a sprint from a decimated peloton is not guaranteed. A solo attack over the top of the last hill also seems to be an option.







3rd stage on July 1st: Piacenza – Turin (229 km)

The 2024 Tour de France is reaching Turin. And spectators will get to see the first classic mass sprint. Will Mark Cavendish manage to become the sole record holder? Or will top favorite Jasper Philipsen prevail?







4th stage on July 2nd: Pinerolo – Valloire (138 km)

Already on day four it is clear: there will be plenty of variety. Now it is the climbers' turn again, because the Col du Galibier is calling. And when this legendary mountain calls, usually only the best in the world can answer. After today's stage we know who can win the Tour and who can't. This time the wheat will be separated from the chaff in week one.







5th stage on July 3rd: Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne – Saint-Vulbas (177 km)

Even more variety? No problem. The fifth stage of the 2024 Tour de France will be something for the sprinters again. The only two mountain classifications of the day will have no influence on the day's result. A mass sprint in Saint-Vulbas is inevitable.







6th stage on July 4th: Macon – Dijon (163 km)

A mass sprint is guaranteed in Dijon on the sixth stage of the 2024 Tour de France. The breakaway riders will have almost no chance. Today's course is too flat and not challenging enough. And the 800 m long finish straight should be perfect for a sprint royal.

7th stage on July 5th: Nuits-Saint-Georges – Gevrey-Chambertin (25 km at the EZF)

In the battle against the clock, there will be considerable time gaps between the favorites today. Not all riders with GC ambitions are also good at time trials. For Felix Gall, for example, this is not an easy day. It could be exciting between Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar, if both have barely been able to gain any time in the mountains so far.







8th stage on July 6th: Semur-en-Auxois – Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises (176 km)

Despite five mountain classifications, the general classification riders will hold back today. If the course is too undulating for the sprinters, brave breakaway riders could have a real chance of winning the day. Also exciting: the last three kilometers are slightly uphill. Not all sprinters like that.







9th stage on July 7th: Troyes – Troyes (199 km)

14 sections, 32 kilometers long - these are the gravel passages of the ninth stage of the Tour de France 2024. Here we have to unpack a phrase: "You can't win the Tour today, but you can lose it." Because that's exactly how it is. Anyone who has a bad day, doesn't have a strong team at their side, or is simply unlucky could have a really bad day today. But the day's victory goes to the breakaway group.







10th stage on July 9th: Orléans – Saint-Amand-Montrond (187 km)

After the first rest day, the peloton enters the Sologne forest. The difficulty, however, comes when the riders can see many open fields to the right and left of them. That's when the wind comes. If it's strong, wind edges are guaranteed. Lots of changes in direction encourage this. A mass sprint is therefore not guaranteed.







11th stage on July 10th: Evaux-les-Bains – Le Lioran (211 km)

4.350 meters of elevation through the Massif Central. This stage is tough and could be the secret queen stage. It doesn't go quite as high as in the high mountains, but it's constantly up and down. The Massif Central was often more selective than expected. That could be the case today too. It's a section that actually suits explosive riders who prefer short climbs and want to get away with a quick start. But the early breakaway riders are also in contention for the stage win.







12th stage on July 11th: Aurillac – Villeneuve-sur-Lot (204 km)

There are hardly any difficulties in the way of the professionals on the twelfth stage of the 2024 Tour de France. Although there are three mountain classifications to be completed, a mass sprint is to be expected in Villeneuve-sur-Lot. But be careful: the last two times the Tour de France was here, the breakaways prevailed!







13th stage on July 12th: Agen – Pau (171 km)

A mass sprint is also likely in Pau, but not guaranteed. The two mountain classifications in Blachon and Simacourbe could put pressure on one or two flatland sprinters. It is possible that the first breakaway group will be brought back, but then a new one will form in the last third of the race - which can then successfully decide the day's victory among themselves.







14th stage on July 13th: Pau – Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet (152 km)

While the general classification riders were able to rest on the previous stages, today they are under pressure. With the Tourmalet, the Hourquette d'Ancizan and the climb to Pla d'Adet, this section is even in contention for the queen stage of this year's Tour de France. Many epic victories have been achieved here, such as that of Raymond Poulidor in 1974. And it is not uncommon for the (preliminary) decision on the overall victory to be made here, such as that of Lucien Van Impe in 1976. This year, too, we can expect time differences here and perhaps even the preliminary decision.







Stage 15 on July 14: Loudenvielle – Plateau de Beille (198 km)

4.850 meters of altitude: Anyone who had to go into the red zone the day before and drained all their energy reserves will regret it today. Because the Plateau de Beille is merciless. It is 15,8 kilometers uphill, with an average gradient of 7,9 percent. This monster of a mountain will decide the Tour de France 2024 before the second rest day. Although there will be no selective attack on the four mountains before the final climb, they will leave their mark. The Col d'Agnes is also brutally hard at 10 kilometers long and with an average gradient of 8,2 percent. If you have a bad day today, the tour is over for you.







16th stage on July 16th: Gruissan – Nimes (187 km)

Mass sprint in Nimes. Only a strong crosswind could prevent another Sprint Royal. The breakaway group will have no chance today. Today's course is too flat.







17th stage on July 17th: Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux – Super Dévoluy (178 km)

Until the last third of the race, the 17th stage of the 2024 Tour de France looks doable for every rider. But then it gets hilly. The gruppetto will form at the Col Bayard. There could be the first attacks on the yellow jersey at the Col du Noyer. But breakaway riders should decide the day's victory among themselves. Because up to kilometer 140 they should be given a decent lead by the peloton.







18th stage on July 18th: Gap – Barcelonnette (179 km)

There is hardly a meter of flat terrain on the 18th stage of the 2024 Tour de France. There are five mountain classifications to be completed, but all of them only count towards the third category. Today's section is probably not important for the general classification riders. The sprinters will hate the stage. But brave breakaway riders will love it. In Barcelonnette they will fight it out for the day's victory.







19th stage on July 19th: Embrun – Isola 2.000 (145 km)

If we hadn't already given it the title of queen stage, today would be it. Two HC mountains and a final climb of the first category - and all in just 145 kilometers. The group of the day will form at the Col de Vars, but they will have no chance today. Because when the Cime de la Bonette - on the highest road in France - is climbed and the final climb is to Isola 2000, the GC favorites will be at the front.







20th stage on July 20th: Nice – Col de la Couillole (133 km)

And the climbing continues. The sprinters really don't have much to laugh about on the last days of the 2024 Tour de France. Because today's section also takes the pros up and down almost without exception. Riders outside the top 5 could take risks this morning if there are large gaps in the overall ranking. It is possible that a very dangerous group will fight for places in the top 10 in the overall ranking. The podium candidates, however, will focus on the last two climbs. There the showdown will take place on terrain that we know from the long-distance race Paris-Nice.







21st stage on July 21st: Monaco – Nice (34 km / EZF)

The idea is actually great: instead of a boring flat stage at the end of the tour, we are holding an exciting time trial. In this battle against the clock, every second counts. It's just a shame when the overall classification has already been decided and it's only about the day's victory and perhaps slight changes beyond the podium. The mountain stages were so hard and selective that it's unlikely that this will actually be a second-by-second poker game for the yellow jersey - but we can hope for it.





