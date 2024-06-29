Cycling: In his last Tour de France, Romain Bardet is wearing the yellow jersey for the first time in his career. The Frenchman won the opening race in Rimini thanks to a tactical masterpiece by his team. Teammate Frank van den Broek piloted his captain until the last kilometer. What a sensational double victory. Mark Cavendish had a tough start to the Tour. The British sprinter was dropped on the first climb and then struggled to the finish with the help of his team mates.

Bardet wins ahead of teammate van den Broek

Never before has the start of the Tour de France been as fierce as this one. On the 206 kilometers from Florence to Rimini, seven mountain classifications had to be mastered. The first major battle between the GC contenders was expected - but it was not to be like this. With an attack 50 kilometers from the finish, Romain Bardet (dsm-firmenich PostNL) from the decimated main field and drove to his teammate Frank van den Broek (dsm-firmenich PostNL) to the front. Together they left all their companions behind and drove triumphantly into Rimini. The main field came closer. In the end, however, the DSM duo was just five seconds ahead.

Cavendish already with problems on the first mountain

Certainly not looking forward to the start of the Tour de France 2024 Mark Cavendish (Astana). The Briton - who still needs a single stage win to be the sole record holder - was left behind on the first mountain of the day. Up the Col de Valico Tre Faggi, his team boss sent four helpers to help him. Together they tried to keep the gap to a minimum and find their way back into the peloton. Fabio Jakobsen (dsm-firmenich PostNL) would later join the Cavendish group. With combined forces, they would eventually manage to stay within the grace period. Michele Gazzoli (Astana), however, was unable to complete the stage. The Italian gave up on the 90 Tour de France after just 2024 kilometers.

Abrahamsen wins the mountain jersey

After a long battle for the breakaway group, nine riders were able to break away from the peloton. Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Victorious), Valentin Madouas (Groupama – FDJ), Ion Izaguirre (Cofidis), Clement Champoussin (Arkea – B&B Hotels), Frank van den Broek (dsm-company PostNL), Sandy Dujardin (Total Energies), Matteo Vercher (Total Energies), Ryan Gibbons (Lidl – Trek) and Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility) were awarded a lead of over six minutes. When the teams EF Education – EasyPost and later the UAE Team Emirates and Visma – LaB joined the group, the gap decreased significantly. It was clear early on that the winner would not come from the breakaway group. But there is still reason to be happy. Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility). The Norwegian has collected the most mountain points and will start tomorrow in the mountain jersey.

Gaudu and Vauquelin can write off the GC

Already 72 kilometers from the finish – when the race was going up the Côte de Barbotto – the UAE Team Emirates pushed the pace so much that the first GC riders had to bury all their hopes. david gaudu (Groupama – FDJ) and Kevin Vauquelin (Arkéa – B&B Hotels) two Frenchmen have already had to throw in the towel. Compatriot Romain Bardet (dsm-firmenich PostNL). The Frenchman attacked 50 kilometers from the finish from the already heavily decimated main field and rode to his teammate Frank van den Broeck (dsm-firmenich PostNL) forward. This tactical masterpiece puts the Dutch team in an excellent position for their captain at the start of the tour. The Côte de Montemaggio should also be Ben Healy (EF Education – EasyPost) from the peloton. The Irishman was now riding solo, while the DSM duo Valentin Madouas (Groupama – FDJ) and Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility) and was now leading the race.

Bardet and van den Broek are rewarded

The DSM duo has reached the top of the Côte de San Marino with a lead of almost two minutes. Ben Healy (EF Education - EasyPost) was caught again. Afterwards it almost looked as if DSM could take a double victory. But then three teams in the decimated peloton suddenly agreed to do the follow-up work. EF Education - EasyPost, Visma - Lease a Bike and Lidl - Trek were determined to catch up with the DSM duo. But despite their combined efforts it was not enough to bring the duo back. Romain Bardet (dsm-firmenich PostNL) wins ahead of his strong teammate Frank van den Broek (dsm-unternehmenich PostNL).