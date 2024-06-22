Cycling: Mieke Kröger and Nils Politt successfully defended their German championship jerseys in the time trial. Yesterday, Friday, the professional from the UAE Team Emirates was able to prevail over Maximilian Schachmann. In Switzerland and Austria, however, the coveted jerseys are changing shoulders.

Politt takes 17 seconds off Schachmann

In 2024, Maximilian schachmann (Bora – hansgrohe) will have to wait for the German time trial championship title. After years of dominance by Tony Martin and Lennard Kämna’s title win in 2022, Nils Politt (UAE) started a small series. The 30-year-old successfully defended his title from the previous year by being 30,6 seconds faster on the 17-kilometer course from Donaueschingen to Bad Dürrheim. 25 seconds behind is Miguel Heideman (Felt Felbermayr) finished third – just a few weeks after breaking his elbow. In the women’s race, Mike Kroeger in Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon//SRAM Racing) and Lisa Klein (Lidl - Trek). We will see Nils Politt again in the German champion's jersey in the time trials at the 2024 Tour de France. The 1,92 m tall giant was nominated by his team and is expected to help Tadej Pogacar achieve the Giro/Tour double.

Küng & Großschartner get their jersey back

In other countries, too, the coveted national jerseys were awarded in a battle against the clock. In Switzerland and Austria, two old acquaintances reclaimed the title. Stefan Kung (Groupama – FDJ) did not take part in the last two years, but has now won the Swiss time trial championship for the sixth time. Behind him must Stephen Bissegger (EF Education – EasyPost) and Jan Christen (UAE) had to settle for second and third place. In Austria, Felix Grossschartner (UAE) will be happy to win the jersey for the second time after 2022. He was faster than Patrick Gamper (Bora – hansgrohe) and Johannes Hirschbichler. Favourites also won in Italy through Filippo Gana (Ineos Grenadiers), in Colombia by Daniel Felipe Martinez (Bora – hansgrohe) and in France by Bruno Armirail (Groupama – FDJ).

DM road races on Saturday & Sunday

Traditionally, the national road cycling championships take place on the weekend before the start of the Tour de France. This Saturday, the German women will fight for the jersey in the road race. From 12:30, cycling fans can watch the 134,2-kilometer race on SWR. A total of 1.760 meters of elevation must be completed. The men's turn is tomorrow, Sunday. They must master 200,9 kilometers and 2.670 meters of elevation. This race will also be broadcast on SWR and on YouTube from 15:00 p.m.