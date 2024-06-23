Cycling: Surprise at the German road race championship. Marco Brenner prevailed against the superiority of Bora – hansgrohe and thus won the German championship jersey. Franziska Koch is celebrating in the women's race.

Marco Brenner celebrates in Bad Dürrheim

What a surprise in the road race of the German Championship: Marco Brenner (Tudor) has secured the German champion jersey. On the very hilly course to Bad Dürrheim, the 21-year-old was able to sensationally prevail as a soloist. Together with four companions, he was able to break away from the main group early on, before he and Florian Lipowitz (Bora – hansgrohe) formed the leading duo. He literally left him standing on the last mountain to ride alone towards his greatest triumph to date. Kim Heiduk (Ineos Grenadiers) completes the podium. In the women's road race, Franziska Koch (dsm-firmenich PostNL). The 23-year-old triumphed ahead of top favorite Liana Lippert (Movistar) in a two-man sprint. The podium is completed Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon//SRAM).

Bora – hansgrohe wins in Austria

Many cycling fans may be surprised that Bora – hansgrohe, the big favorite, could not win the men’s race in Germany. But they still cheered. Because in Austria Alexander Hajek (Bora – hansgrohe) successfully. The 20-year-old was able to Gregor Muehlberger (Movistar) and Felix Grossschartner (UAE). He thus celebrated the greatest success of his young career at the National Championships.