Cycling: Primoz Roglic almost lost the yellow jersey after all. On the final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné, the Slovenian suffered a small slump on the last climb and lost a lot of time to his challengers. In the end it should just be enough.

Carlos Rodriguez wins the stage

After eight stages, the 76th edition of the Critérium du Dauphiné came to an end today. 160,6 kilometers from Thônes to the Plateau des Glières had to be completed. Before the final climb - the Col des Glières - three mountains had to be mastered: the Col de la Forclaz-de-Montmin, the Col des Esserieux and the climb in Le Salève. Logically, a strong mountain rider should ultimately triumph at the finish. Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) was able to celebrate the day's victory. His companion Matteo Jorgenson (Visma – Lease a Bike) almost won the yellow jersey. He took the lead with a whopping 48 seconds + time bonus Primois Roglic (Bora – hansgrohe) starting today.

Roglic saves the yellow jersey

Before the start of today's stage, hardly anyone expected that things could be so close again in terms of the overall ranking. But things should actually get really exciting again on the final stage Primois Roglic (Bora – hansgrohe) suffered a small break-in. In the end it was just about enough because eight seconds. The Slovenian captured the yellow jersey on the first real mountain stage after the individual time trial. The leader up to that point Remco Evenepoel (Soudal – Quick-Step) could not convince on the three climbing sections. There is therefore a big question mark behind his form with a view to the Tour de France. After eight days at the Critérium du Dauphiné, he had to settle for seventh place despite the strong time trial. Roglic completes the podium Matteo Jorgenson (Visma – Lease a Bike) from the USA and Derek Gee (Israel – Premier Tech) from Canada.

