Cycling: Primoz Roglic takes the next day's victory. The Slovenian also won the seventh stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné, further extending his lead in the overall classification.

Roglic wins again

Double hit: Primois Roglic (Bora – hansgrohe) also won the seventh stage after the sixth. The Slovenian was able to fight for the day's victory in the uphill sprint Matteo Jorgenson (Visma – Lease a Bike) from the USA. In doing so, he further extended his lead in the overall standings. main competitor Remco Evenepoel (Soudal – Quick-Step) lost over two minutes. Again it was Aleksander Vlasov (Bora – hansgrohe), who led his captain until the last kilometer. Strong continues to present itself Derek Gee (Israel – Premier Tech). The Canadian was able to improve to third place in the overall ranking. Today's section of the Critérium du Dauphiné was considered a royal stage even before the tour started. With the Col des Saisies, the Côte d'Arâches, the Col de la Ramaz and the final climb of Samoëns 1600, four demanding mountains had to be mastered.

Consequences of the fall: Tao Geoghegan Hart is also out

He was no longer able to start on the 155,3 kilometer long stage from Albertville to Samoëns Tao Geoghegan Hart (Lidl-Trek). The Brit, who won the Giro d'Italia in 2020 and broke his hip there in 2023, fell again in a mass fall the day before yesterday and has been suffering from pain ever since. Geoghegan Hart crashed into a power pole at a speed of approximately 45 km/h. After rather weak results at the start of the season, there was a clear upward trend to be seen this week. It remains uncertain whether his planned start at the Tour de France is now in danger. Definitely not taking part in the tour of France Dylan van baarle (Visma – Lease a Bike) and Steven Kruijswijk (Visma – Lease a Bike). The two Dutchmen were unable to finish the fifth stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné after the serious mass fall.