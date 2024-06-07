Cyclingroad cycling

Criterium du Dauphiné #6: Roglic wins and takes yellow from Evenepoel

by

Roglic Dauphine

Cycling: Primoz Roglic achieved a double blow at the Critérium du Dauphiné. The Slovenian won the mountain finish on the sixth stage and took over the yellow jersey from Remco Evenepoel.

Roglic Dauphine

Roglic also wins thanks to Vlasov

This is called "set a sign". Primois Roglic (Bora – hansgrohe) won the sixth stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné and took the overall lead. The Slovenian benefited from a very strong performance from his German team, especially from the Russian Alexander Vlasov (Bora – hansgrohe). Second place secured Julius Ciccone (Lidl – Trek) from Italy, who was the only one able to keep up with the two Bora pilots. There was a small slump on the 174,1 kilometer long stage from Hauterives to the Le Collet d'Allevard ski area Remco Evenepoel (Soudal – Quick Step). The Belgian lost more than half a minute and with it the yellow jersey.

The breakaway group gets lost

The last outlier was on the final climb Romain Gregory (Groupama – FDJ). The Frenchman was twice as unlucky. First, the escape group was misdirected and lost around a minute as a result. Gregoire later suffered a nosebleed, which made it much more difficult for him to breathe. In the favorite group, the Ineos Grenadiers team took command on the final climb until they were five kilometers from the finish Laurens DePlus (Ineos Genadiers) made their first attack. Alexander Vlasov (Bora – hansgrohe) went along. Remco Evenepoel (Soudal – Quick-Step) got into trouble. Finally, two kilometers from the finish Primois Roglic (Bora – hansgrohe) moved forward – and the German racing team was able to exploit its numerical superiority.

Juan Ayuso has to withdraw injured

Seven riders did not take part in today's sixth stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné due to the consequences of the crash, including co-favorite Juan Ayuso (UAE). Yesterday there was a serious crash on the fifth section, involving over 30 riders. On one descent the road was so wet that rows of wheels slipped away. According to eyewitness reports, the rain started a few minutes before the drivers arrived, so it was hardly possible to react. The stage continued after a short break, but without any scoring.

About Michael Behringer

Cycling with all its tactics, stage analyses, placements and forecasts are Michael Behringer's great passion. In 1996 he tracked his first Tour de France. Since then he has observed almost every race. His passion for cycling has been with him for over two decades. There is no end in sight.

