Cycling: The cycling year 2024 is not a good one. Another mass fall causes numerous injuries. The fifth stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné was first interrupted, then canceled. So there is no daily winner today.

Over 30 riders crashed – no stage winner!

Only around 20 kilometers would have been left to drive before the crash. Over 30 drivers are lying on the rain-soaked road. The fifth stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné had to be canceled because the paramedics were busy dealing with the fall victims. Above all, it got caught Steven Kruijswijk (Visma – Lease a Bike), who first had to be placed in the recovery position and was later taken to the hospital. Also teammate Dylan van baarle (Visma – Lease a Bike) didn’t look good. The Dutch team was really unlucky this season. Also Nils Politt (UAE), Gregor Muehlberger (movistar), Juan Ayuso (UAE), Remco Evenepoel (Soudal – Quick Step) and Primois Roglic (Bora – hansgrohe) have fallen. However, nothing more is known about the health of most of the professionals. After a long break, the riders continued the race in a neutralized manner and reached the finish line together. A stage winner was not crowned on the 167-kilometer stage from Amplepuis to Saint-Priest

⚠️ Officially: the neutralized tape is integrated into the absence of medical assistance available. There is no aura between the temps before this stage, and there is a moment of variation in the stage. ⚠️ Official: the stage will be neutralized due to the lack of medical assistance still… — Criterium du Dauphine (@dauphine) June 6, 2024