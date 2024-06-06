Cyclingroad cycling

Criterium du Dauphiné #5: Stage neutralized after mass fall

by

Criterium du Dauphine mass fall

Cycling: The cycling year 2024 is not a good one. Another mass fall causes numerous injuries. The fifth stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné was first interrupted, then canceled. So there is no daily winner today.

Over 30 riders crashed – no stage winner!

Only around 20 kilometers would have been left to drive before the crash. Over 30 drivers are lying on the rain-soaked road. The fifth stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné had to be canceled because the paramedics were busy dealing with the fall victims. Above all, it got caught Steven Kruijswijk (Visma – Lease a Bike), who first had to be placed in the recovery position and was later taken to the hospital. Also teammate Dylan van baarle (Visma – Lease a Bike) didn’t look good. The Dutch team was really unlucky this season. Also Nils Politt (UAE), Gregor Muehlberger (movistar), Juan Ayuso (UAE), Remco Evenepoel (Soudal – Quick Step) and Primois Roglic (Bora – hansgrohe) have fallen. However, nothing more is known about the health of most of the professionals. After a long break, the riders continued the race in a neutralized manner and reached the finish line together. A stage winner was not crowned on the 167-kilometer stage from Amplepuis to Saint-Priest

Tags:Criterium du Dauphinemass fallNewsSteven Kruijswijk

About Michael Behringer

Cycling with all its tactics, stage analyses, placements and forecasts are Michael Behringer's great passion. In 1996 he tracked his first Tour de France. Since then he has observed almost every race. His passion for cycling has been with him for over two decades. There is no end in sight.

