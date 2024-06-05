Cyclingroad cycling

Criterium du Dauphiné #4: Evenepoel wins the time trial ahead of Tarling

Cycling: Remco Evenepoel won the time trial at the Critérium du Dauphiné. In the fight against the clock, the Belgian was 17 seconds faster than Joshua Tarling from Great Britain. This means he also takes over the yellow jersey from the overall leader.

Evenepoel races to time trial victory

He is already in tour form: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal – Quick-Step) confidently won the time trial at the Critérium du Dauphiné and thus sent a clear signal. The Belgian was a whopping 34,4 seconds faster on the 17 kilometer long course from Saint-Germain-Laval to Neulise Joshua Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) and even 39 seconds faster than Primois Roglic (Bora – hansgrohe). Evenepoel not only takes over the yellow jersey from the overall leader, but also proves his top form. There are only three and a half weeks left until the start of the Tour de France. There, however, he will have some well-known opponents in Pogacar and Vingegaard. Tomorrow the riders at the Critérium du Dauphiné can expect a slightly hilly stage in which the strong sprinters will probably prevail in the end. The decision in the fight for overall victory will not be made until the weekend. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday the focus is on climbers.

