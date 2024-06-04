Cyclingroad cycling

Criterium du Dauphiné #3: The uphill sprint goes to Derek Gee

by

Derek Gee Dauphine

Cycling: Derek Gee won the third stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné. The Canadian won the uphill sprint in Les Estables ahead of Romain Gregoire.

Derek Gee surprises the favorites

Everyone has them on Primois Roglic (Bora – hansgrohe) and watched the attack from Derek Gee (XXX) missed. The Canadian was able to stay together with the Frenchman in the last kilometer Romain Gregory (Groupama – FDJ) from the favorite group. The gap opened – and they were gone. With what is probably his greatest victory, Derek Gee also takes over the yellow jersey of the overall leader of the Critérium du Dauphiné. The breakaway group of the day was caught shortly before the finish on the 181,7 kilometer stage from Celles-sur-Durolle to Les Estables.

