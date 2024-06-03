Cyclingroad cycling

Criterium du Dauphiné #2: Magnus Cort Nielsen wins on the Col de la Loge

Cycling: In the thick fog, Magnus Cort Nielsen can stretch his arms in the air. The Dane won the mountain finish on the second stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné ahead of Primoz Roglic.

Magnus Cort Nielsen intercepts Armirail

There was almost a breakaway victory on the second stage of the 76th Critérium du Dauphiné. Bruno Armirail (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) was the only man in the breakaway group who remained at the front as we entered the final kilometers. With the Côte de Fagot, the Col Saint-Thomas, the Côte de Saint-Georges-en-Couzan and the Col de la Croix Ladret, there were already a few mountains to climb before the final climb - the Col de la Loge. However, there was no selection of the absolute top climbers on this stage because the mountains were not steep enough. But after 142 kilometers from Gannat to Col de la Loge, in the end it was just not enough for a solo victory. The Frenchman was caught around 200 meters from the finish line after Bora – hansgrohe and Uno-X pushed the pace in the favorite group. Ultimately it was possible Magnus Cort Nielsen (Uno-X) confidently ahead of Primoz Roglic (Bora – hansgrohe) and Matteo Jorgenson (Visma – Lease a Bike). The Danish stage winner also takes the lead in the overall ranking.

