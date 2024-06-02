Cyclingroad cycling

Criterium du Dauphiné #1: Mads Pedersen cheers at the start

Mads Pedersen Dauphine

Cycling: Mads Pedersen won the start of the Critérium du Dauphiné. The Dane could not be beaten in the mass sprint.

Mads Pedersen Dauphine

Mads Pedersen celebrates his eighth victory

Already allowed for the eighth time Mads pedersen (Lidl – Trek) are celebrating this year. The Dane won the 172,5-kilometer start of the Critérium du Dauphiné with start and finish in Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule. In the mass sprint he left Sam Bennett (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) from Ireland and Hugo Page (Intermarché – Wanty) from France no chance. The decisive factor for the success was once again the first-class preparatory work of his teammates. Pedersen entered the last right-hand bend perfectly and then simply couldn't be caught. This means he will start tomorrow in the yellow jersey. However, if he ends up going up the Col de la Loge, he is likely to lose his lead in the overall standings again.

