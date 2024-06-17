Cycling tour: Do you already know the junction system in the Rhineland cycling region? Come along and explore the region on over 3.500 kilometers of cycle paths.

The junction system – “Cycling by numbers”

The junction system takes you through picturesque landscapes and urban areas in the Rhineland cycling region. Planning your route is easy and works even without local knowledge. Over 600 junctions throughout the Rhineland cycling region allow you to plan and design a cycling tour completely individually. The junctions, recognizable as white numbers on a red background, show you the way. The numbers mark the places where routes in the honeycomb junction system cross.

Planning a junction route

The cycle routes can be put together easily and individually using the junction system. Digital route planners, such as the Rhineland cycling region tour planner and the NRW cycling route planner, or cycle touring maps are available for planning. These provide an overview of the junctions in the Rhineland cycling region. The overview boards at each junction show the routes to the next junction and provide information about what there is to discover in the area. By combining junction numbers, it is easy to put together a cycle tour. Whether in your free time, as an alternative route to friends, to the nearest train station or to work - just remember the numbers along the route - and off you go!

Cycling on the junction system

You can write down the numbers of your tour on the practical junction tag from Radregion Rheinland eV, which can be tied to any bicycle handlebar - this means that directions are no longer necessary, just follow the junctions. Below the signs, smaller, red signs show the direction and numbers of the nearest junctions. The tours can be flexibly changed at any time, for example if you want to make a spontaneous detour. Simply add or leave out the junction numbers and carry on.

If you cannot see a junction, simply follow the intermediate signposting. This sign confirms the route and leads you to the next junction. For your information: The junction numbers are assigned multiple times throughout the region, as they only contain two-digit numbers from 1 to 99.

The advantages of the node system

Discover the Rhineland cycling region right from your doorstep. You're sure to find a hub near you, as the hub system is available across the region, including in many areas beyond the Rhineland cycling region. The flexible cycling routes offer the opportunity to explore interesting sights without any local knowledge, for example, and will bring you safely to your desired destination.

The junction system is characterized by its versatility and is ideal for a wide range of cyclists and their needs. Whether for a short ride right on your doorstep, for extended day trips or even longer multi-day tours - the junction system will guide you. Even the daily commute to work or a relaxed after-work ride can be designed with the junction system. Another advantage is the connection to the train stations. Regardless of whether you are in the country or in the city, the routes can be designed so that you always find good connections to train stations. Navigation can be done exclusively using the signs, which saves the battery of your smartphone and you can concentrate fully on the experience.

The combination with themed cycle routes

In addition to its practical application, the junction system enables a combination with the diverse theme cycle routes in the Rhineland cycling region. You can find an overview of the most beautiful cycle paths in the Rhineland cycling region on our homepage at www.radregionrheinland.de/radtouren. Be inspired by a variety of river, railway, cultural and nature cycle paths. For example, you can cycle along the banks of the Rhine and Erft, through recultivated areas such as the Ville Lake District and past open-cast mines, or head up into the Bergisches Land or Siebengebirge and enjoy breathtaking views. Urban areas in the region offer variety and provide insights into city life.

Discover the Rhineland cycling region

The Rhineland cycling region has something for everyone and impresses with an exciting mix of nature parks and historic cities. The region stretches on both sides of the Rhine from the Siebengebirge to the Neanderland, from the banks of the Erft and from the Rhenish mining area up to the heights of the Bergisches Land. The region includes not only the major cities of Cologne, Leverkusen and Düsseldorf, but also the surrounding rural districts, which offer a rich variety of landscapes.

Are you curious and want to find out more about the Rhineland cycling region? You can get a vivid impression of what the Rhineland cycling region has to offer by watching the image film at www.radregionrheinland.de. You can also find further information on the Rhineland cycling region website, e.g. on cycling services. You can order the free cycling magazine and the overview map of the Rhineland cycling region to your home. Follow the Rhineland cycling region on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Komoot and subscribe to the newsletter so you don't miss any more news and get inspiration for cycling trips. You can find further information and an explanatory video on the junction system in the Rhineland cycling region at https://www.radregionrheinland.de/knotenpunktnetz.

So get on your saddle and discover the diversity of the Rhineland cycling region!

Contact Us

Cycling Region Rhineland eV

Phone: 02234 – 98 13 06 0

[email protected]

www.radregionrheinland.de

Free information material & shop:

https://www.radregionrheinland.de/service/informationsmaterial

https://www.radregionrheinland.de/service/informationsmaterial/shop

https://www.radregionrheinland.de/service/informationsmaterial/prospekte

Further links (German)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RadregionRheinland/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/radregionrheinland/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@radregionrheinland1466

Dresser: https://www.komoot.de/user/radregionrheinland

Newsletter Sign up: https://www.radregionrheinland.de/service/newsletter

Copyright cover photo: ©Dennis Stratmann, Radregion Rheinland eV