Cycling: This year, the developer studio Cyanide and publisher Nacon are once again providing us with a cycling game just in time for the Tour de France. In the “Pro Cycling Manager 2024” As a team leader, you can control your favorite team and lead it to fame and honor. If you prefer to sit in the saddle yourself virtually, that's the game “Tour de France 2024” maybe something for you. Either way: No other video games manage to bring cycling onto your screen in such a realistic way.

Pro Cycling Manager 2024: Will you win the Tour de France?

The first edition of the video game was released over 20 years ago Pro Cycling Manager. That was his name back then “Erik Zabel’s Cycling Manager”. In the meantime, even Erik Zabel's son - Rick Zabel - has ended his career, but the cycling manager is still there. This year too you can team boss Lead a team of your choice to success. You decide for yourself whether you want to drive individual races or play an entire career. Scout drivers, find talent, choose training plans, build your form and race make tactically smart decisions – all of this is part of your tasks. The results will show whether you have what it takes to be a top team boss in the WorldTour.

Not much new - but still good gameplay

The Pro Cycling Manager has thrilled cycling fans for many years. Slipping into the role of a team boss, engaging drivers, developing them and leading them to success - after all, this is not otherwise possible in such a realistic way. Despite a clearly positive response, there is also some criticism. Because the game also has its weaknesses. That's how it became Schedule not really improved for years and that Management part The game is only being improved at very slow paces year after year. But the Pro Cycling Manager 2024 scores above all with its depth. Thanks to the very committed Community Every year the game gets better and better from month to month. All drivers and teams receive their real names and almost without exception all races and teams - even from the Continental level - are available after a very short time. We also have to praise this gameplay. The sprints are difficult to master, but absolutely realistic. And on hilly and mountainous stages, the opponents are now driving much more aggressively and are now asking you as the manager to react more and more. That's why the Pro Cycling Manager 2024 is worth getting back on time this time Tour de France!

Cycling with all its tactics, stage analyses, placements and forecasts are Michael Behringer's great passion. In 1996 he tracked his first Tour de France. Since then he has observed almost every race. His passion for cycling has been with him for over two decades. There is no end in sight.

