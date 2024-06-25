Test / Mountain bike: The Pivot Shadowcat is a nimble, compact trail bike with plenty of reserves for off-road use. We tested the luxury mountain bike in its smallest frame size, which also makes it ideal as a children's and youth bike.

As a compact, nimble trail bike with small wheels, the Shadowcat from Pivot is almost a dying breed. However, the Americans have remained loyal to the model for years, and for good reason, as our test of the bike in frame size XS shows. Although it is designed as a regular adult bike, hardly any other bike in the test is as compact and has such a low standover height as the Shadowcat.

Key data Pivot Shadowcat

Travel (f/h): 160 / 140 mm

wheel size: 27,5 inch

Frame material: Carbon

Weight (test bike, size XS, without pedals): 12,75 kg

Price (tested): 8.099 Euros

Price from: 6.599 Euros

With its 160 mm suspension travel at the front and 140 mm at the rear, the Shadowcat has plenty of reserves for off-road riding: trips into challenging terrain are therefore definitely possible. At well under 13 kg, it is also extremely light, despite the robust components and no inappropriate cost-cutting measures.

The carbon frame of the luxury bike is not only visually appealing, but also has some exciting technical features: In addition to the tried and tested dw-link rear triangle, you can look forward to generous frame protection in all important places. Anyone who tinkers with their bike themselves will also certainly appreciate the firmly laminated cable guides through the entire frame. It is also impressive that Pivot has managed to create enough space in the frame triangle for a large drinking bottle despite the compact dimensions. There are also mounting points under the top tube for compatible accessories such as a tool bag.

Geometry Pivot Shadowcat

Dimensions test bike (size XS)

Top tube length: 569 mm

Seat tube length: 343 mm

standover height: 760 mm (self-determined, 20 cm in front of the bottom bracket)

In the size XS that we tested, the frame of the Pivot Shadowcat is extremely compact and, above all, pleasingly low. In terms of standover height, it can even compete with some dedicated youth bikes. The short seat tube, at just over 340 mm, also ensures plenty of space and safety on the bike for smaller riders. The other dimensions are extremely modern and as you would expect from a modern trail bike; the short 430 mm chainstays, which match the compact main frame, are nice.

seat tube (in mm) 343 368 394 432 Reach (mm) 410 430 460 480 Stacks (in mm) 582 605 614 623 Steering angle (in °) 65.8 65.8 65.8 65.8 seat angle eff. (in °) 76 76 76 76 Bottom bracket drop (in mm) 17 17 17 17 chainstays (in mm) 430 430 430 430 Wheelbase (in mm) 1142 1172 1206 1230 Top tube horizontal (in mm) 569 595 627 650 head tube (in mm) 86 110 120 130

Pivot Shadowcat: Features and model variants

At over 8.000 euros, the Pivot Shadowcat in the "Pro XT/XTR" version we tested is an extremely expensive undertaking. The model is in the upper mid-range of the 18 (!) equipment variants on offer - the top model with electronic Fox Live suspension and Sram Transmission gears costs over 11.000 euros. At the other end of the spectrum is the "Ride SLX/XT" model, which also puts a big hole in your wallet at 6.599 euros, but is already well equipped with Shimano XT/SLX components and Fox Performance suspension.

Our test bike leaves little to be desired in terms of the components used, which was to be expected given the price. The Fox Factory chassis with the stiff 36er at the front is one of the best available on the market. The fact that the fork uses Fit4 damping has advantages and disadvantages: the much simpler setting is offset by a slightly poorer response and fewer adjustment options. The extent to which the latter is important depends largely on the area of ​​use.

frame Shadowcat suspension fork Fox 36 Factory FIT4 Suspension shocks Fox Float DPS Factory Wheels DT Swiss M1700 Tire VR Maxxis Dissector Exo 2,4" Tire HR Maxxis Dissector Exo 2,4" derailleur Shimano XTR M9100 Gear levers Shimano XT M8100 Crank Race Face Aeffect R Front derailleur Without Brake Shimano XT M8120 Brake discs Shimano XT 180mm Seat post Fox Transfer Factory Saddle Phoenix WTB Pro High Tail Trail Stem Phoenix Team Enduro 45 mm Links Phoenix Team Low Rise Carbon 760 mm

The gears and brakes are made from Shimano components, almost all of which come from the XT series. Only the rear derailleur is available in the slightly lighter XTR version. The 4-piston brakes provide plenty of power, and the 180 mm brake discs are more than adequate considering the area of ​​use and the frame size. The light DT Swiss M1700 wheels are fitted with good all-round Maxxis Dissector tires in the slightly lighter Exo carcass.

Pivot Shadowcat: In Practice

It's remarkable: The Shadowcat is actually a mountain bike for adults, but in its smallest frame size XS it cuts a better figure than many dedicated youth bikes. The very compact frame dimensions in particular are immediately appealing. Pleasantly short with a high front for a lot of safety while riding and with a record-breakingly low standover height. The Shadowcat was a real "feel-good bike". Its very low weight of under 13 kg also contributes to this, which is noticeable in every situation. The bike gets up to speed quickly, but its good brakes also bring it to a stop just as quickly.

The equipment on our test bike is top-notch - but not too surprising considering the price of over 8.000 euros. The cheaper equipment variants are definitely an alternative here, but you will probably have to accept a few grams more in terms of weight. But the bike should still retain its strong handling characteristics.