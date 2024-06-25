Raffle: The traditional French manufacturer Mavic - known for its high-quality bicycle components - is expanding its range with the new cycling glasses models MVS Shield and MVS Aeroframe. Both models are designed to be ideal for both mountain biking and road cycling.

Mavic MVS Shield Goggles

The MVS Shield is characterized by its large field of vision and a half frame. The cylindrical lenses improve peripheral vision and the frameless lower area ensures an unobstructed view. An adjustable nose bridge and non-slip temple tips ensure a comfortable and secure fit.

The MVS Shield is available in four colors and can be equipped with different lens options suitable for different lighting conditions. All lenses offer 100% UV protection and are oleophobic treated to repel dust and sweat. Prices are €79 for the version with normal lenses and €119 for the version with photochromic lenses.

Mavic MVS Aeroframe cycling glasses

The MVS Aeroframe offers exceptional eye protection and optimal ventilation. The spherical lenses ensure clear vision and enclose the eyes perfectly, while two vents regulate the air flow and prevent fogging. The frame and temple shape are designed to adapt perfectly to the helmet and offer a seamless aerodynamic fit.

The MVS Aeroframe is also available in three colors and offers different lens options for different lighting conditions. As with the MVS Shield, all lenses offer 100% UV protection and are oleophobic treated to prevent scratches and make cleaning easier. All lenses are oleophobic treated to keep out dust and sweat and make cleaning easier.

With these new models, Mavic offers versatile and functional glasses for different cycling disciplines, which are characterized by innovative technology and well thought-out design.

Win a Mavic MVS Shield or Aeroframe goggle!