Jack Wolfskin Moab Jam Shape 25: The German outdoor brand Jack Wolfskin has revised its well-known Moab Jam bicycle backpack series with new models. For our touring backpack test series, we took a close look at the 25 liter version.

Jack Wolfskin offers a wide range of outdoor clothing and equipment. Bikepacking products can also be found in the portfolio. Very commendable, the company is committed to sustainable and durable products, environmental protection and fair working conditions. Membership in the WearFair Foundation and certification with the bluesign label confirm this. This places high expectations on the Moab Jam Shape 25, and our test reveals whether it meets them.

Compromise between stability, low weight and breathability

Jack Wolfskin promotes the Moab Jam Shape 25 as a versatile backpack for long day trips and simple overnight stays. It was not designed as a pure cycling backpack, Jack Wolfskin also offers it as a hiking backpack. Based on the Aeroshape Core carrying system, it is intended to offer a balanced ratio of stability, low weight and breathability. In addition to the 25 liter version, it is also available as a 30 liter variant.

Classic structure with the most important subjects

The Moab Jam follows the classic principle in terms of construction. A large main compartment that is accessible from above and below. There is no possibility of separating the lower part. The opening of the upper access can be opened halfway up the compartment, which is fine, as the contents can also be accessed from below. A hydration bladder compartment with holder and hose opening is also integrated into the main compartment. The organizer is located on the upper front of the Moab Jam, which is large enough for the most important small items. For additional security that nothing gets lost, there is a key hook and another compartment that can be closed with a zipper. There is space for a smartphone and wallet at the same time. We really like the fleece-lined compartment in which the sunglasses can be transported without an additional protective cover. The front pocket below the organizer cannot be closed; larger items such as a bulky jacket that protrudes from the bag and can be tied down using the side straps can be stored here. To secure the helmet, there is a pull-out holder inside the front pocket that clips into the side eyelets on the front. The side mesh pockets are very stretchy, making them ideal for carrying larger water bottles. The additional fastening loop also allows small items such as an air pump to be carried safely in the mesh pocket.

Data Jack Wolfskin Moab Jam Shape 25

packing volume 25 liters back ventilation Mediocre rain cover Ja reflectors Yes, additional orange rain cover Hydration compatible Ja Helmet holder Ja Features Glasses compartment, signal whistle Sustainability Yes, bluesign Certified, PFC Free, Recycled Materials dimension 50 / 28 / 22 cm (H x W x D) Weight 1050g Color Green, black Price 169,95 Euros

All-rounder with weaknesses

In our practical test, the Moab Jam did well in principle, but there are also points of criticism and room for improvement. On the positive side, the low weight is the first thing that stands out, although the Moab Jam is robustly built. We also liked the stretch fabric insert in the upper part of the main compartment. This gives you more room to maneuver when the compartment is stuffed full. However, if the backpack is not fully loaded, the front pocket and the side mesh pockets are quite loose. For bikers who make their way through narrow trails close to bushes and trees, this poses a risk of getting caught. The generously dimensioned zipper extensions also increase the risk. The orange rain cover, which can be found in a compartment in the base, can help here. Another point of criticism is the helmet holder. Although it does its job very well and holds the helmet firmly in place, it is a bit fiddly to use. Hooking it into the small eyelets takes time and practice. The hooks and eyelets could have been made larger to make handling easier.

The Moab Jam 25 sits very well on the back for a body height of 1,83m. The hip fins nestle comfortably against the body and provide the necessary stability and relief for the shoulders. The buckle is relatively small compared to other backpacks in the same category, but did its job well on our test rides. A clear advantage here is that you sweat less on the stomach. On the other hand, a narrow belt can feel uncomfortable, especially if more support is needed here. In the upper area, however, the shoulder straps feel very good. The material mix of mesh fabric and foam offers a good balance of padding and ventilation. The Moab Jam can be adjusted to personal needs using the classic adjustment options on the adjustment straps. However, we miss the rubber bands that prevent the straps from flapping around. Only the straps of the hip belt can be tucked behind the fin pockets. In terms of comfort on the back, the backpack is comparatively hard to wear on the bike. This is due to the relatively thin foam padding, which is difficult to absorb blows and shocks. If you are on foot, this is much less noticeable. In terms of ventilation, the Moab Jam is in the middle of the pack compared to the competition. Finally, with regard to road safety, the small reflective elements and the option to attach a rear light are positive.

