Ergon BX4 Evo in the test: Make room! Now comes Ergon's space-saving wonder BX4 Evo, one of the best multi-day touring backpacks for ambitious mountain bikers. But won't you lose track of things with 22 compartments and subdivisions? We'll find out.

Care, heart and soul, enthusiasm, precision, passion and reliability - these are the virtues with which the Koblenz-based company approaches its ideas for its products. Since 2021, Ergon has been focusing not only on development but also on production in Germany. A German partner network of specialists for material research, manufacturing and testing is at their disposal. In addition to sophisticated ergonomic products, the result is also the implementation of a sustainable philosophy in dealing with short transport routes and waste reduction.

Volume, comfort and of course ergonomic

The BX4 Evo is part of the BX series, which is specifically designed for transalpine adventures. In addition to offering sufficient space, the backpacks should be stable, comfortable and ergonomic to carry. But handling is also a focus, so the Ergon BX4 Evo has been given a well-thought-out compartment layout.

Data Ergon BX4 Evo

packing volume 30 liters back ventilation Ja rain cover Ja reflectors Yes, additional neon yellow rain cover Hydration compatible Yes, up to 3 liters Helmet holder Ja Features Glasses compartment, front flap Sustainability German Innovation Weight 1180 g Color Black Price 199,95 € RRP

Ergon BX4 Evo – Backpack with instruction manual

It's good that the backpack comes with detailed instructions. Because during our first look and feel check, we first had to get an overview of the adjustment and storage options offered by the BX4 Evo. At the same time, the instructions also give a recommendation for which purpose the individual compartments and subdivisions are intended. Before we go into the individual compartments, it must first be mentioned that the materials used and the workmanship make a very good first impression. There is nothing to complain about here.

Let's start with the front, there is a patch pocket that can be opened wide. Inside there are three mesh pockets, two of which can be closed. A key holder and open compartment complete the setup. This pocket offers enough space for all quickly accessible items such as keys, wallet or smartphone. On the flap of the front compartment there is another small compartment in which one or two bars can be easily stowed. Compared to the competition, Ergon relies on pronounced side pockets. These are made of a flexible material to offer enough storage space. The pockets are also divided into mesh pockets and are intended for all necessary bike-specific items such as pumps, tubes and tools. The main compartment is accessible from above and below, and the compartment can be opened very wide from above. It is also possible to divide the main compartment using a zipper. There are also three mesh pockets in the compartment, one of which is additionally lined with fleece. You can put your sunglasses in here without worrying about a case.

Behind the main compartment there is another compartment for a hydration bladder, where a back protector can also be inserted. You can purchase the protector separately from Ergon magazine. The multifunctional front flap is a special highlight of the Ergon BX4 Evo. You can use it as a helmet holder or for other things, such as wet laundry. If it is not needed, you can simply roll it up and secure it with Velcro. Of course, with such a well thought-out high-end backpack you don't have to go without a rain cover, this is traditionally located in the bottom of the backpack.

More volume thanks to front flap

Of course, the Ergon BX4 Evo lives up to expectations in terms of ergonomics. It's worth taking another look at the manual, because the backpack can be individually adjusted to your size. There are five settings for back lengths from 45 to 64 cm. Adjusting it is straightforward and can be done in no time at all. The manual also gives you tips on adjusting the straps to help you find your personal setup.

When it comes to breathability, the BX4 Evo is also in the top league. With its four back pads at the most important contact points, there is enough space for air to circulate and for heat to not build up. The hip belt is also very breathable and comfortable with its padded mesh material mix. The attached side pockets also offer enough space for the most essential things.

The ErgonBX4 Evo is convincing overall in terms of comfort and fit. It can be pulled tight very well using the straps on the hip belt to achieve optimal weight distribution. Thanks to its robust construction, the BX4 Evo sits relatively stiffly and firmly on the back. That may sound negative, but it isn't, because it gives you enough stability even when you have a lot of luggage. At the end of our two-day test tour with the BX4 Evo, we had mixed feelings about handling. With so many compartments, you quickly forget where things are and end up having to search for them. It would also be nice if the zippers had extensions. On the other hand, we really liked the front flap mentioned above. After studying the operating instructions, it can be easily folded out and, in our case, used to transport wet rainwear. The helmet can also be safely transported in it.

