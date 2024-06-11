TestsAccessories

Touring backpack in test: Deuter Trans Alpine 24

Deuter Trans Alpine 24 in the test: As the largest backpack manufacturer in Europe, Deuter sets standards. And not just in product design, the Augsburg-based company also serves as a role model when it comes to sustainability. We took a closer look at the classic, the Trans Alpine 24, and tested it extensively.

The current model of the Trans Alpine is made from 50% recycled materials and is climate-neutral, it also carries the bluesign and the green button certificate, is free of PFAS and is produced under fair conditions. In short, when it comes to sustainability, Deuter wants to get it right across the board and deserves high praise at this point. Our test report reveals whether we can shower the Trans Alpine backpack with praise after our test rides.

Deuter Trans Alpine 24

Data Deuter Trans Alpine 24

packing volume24 liters
back ventilationJa
rain coverJa
reflectorsYes, additional neon yellow rain cover
Hydration compatibleYes, up to 3 liters
Helmet holderJa
FeaturesGlasses holder, signal whistle, removable seat mat
SustainabilityYes, bluesign and green button certified
dimension51 / 27 / 20 cm (H x W x D)
Weight1180g
ColorGreen, blue-grey, black
Price140 € RRP

Deuter Trans Alpine 24

Deuter Trans Alpine 24 – focus is on a safe and compact fit

But first things first, we need to clarify what the Trans Alpine 24 is designed for. The name says it all: the Trans Alpine series from Deuter is designed for mountain bike tours in the mountains away from paved roads. But that doesn't mean that this backpack doesn't work just as well for everyday use on the way to the office. The fact is that the focus here was on a secure and compact fit for sporty trail use. The Trans Alpine is available in volumes of 22l to 32l and can therefore be seen as a day or multi-day backpack.

Enough compartments for small items

The first impression of our test product with a volume of 24 liters is quite positive. The materials chosen are robust and cleanly processed. The backpack offers enough compartments, especially for smaller items, there are enough options to store them safely and at the same time they are easy to access. For example, there is an extra compartment for the air pump, which is attached to the side. On the upper front there is the so-called organizational unit, which, thanks to its subdivisions, is ideal for tools, keys and other small parts that need to be accessed quickly. The main compartment can be opened sufficiently large using the top zippers. The main compartment is divided by two pockets on the front and back. The latter can be equipped with a hydration bladder. Below the main compartment there is another compartment that is suitable for knee protectors, for example. It can also be connected to the main compartment by opening a zipper to create a large compartment. Another feature is the helmet holder on the front, which can also be used for other transport purposes in an emergency. We really like that Deuter has equipped the backpack with small reflective elements. Anyone who values ​​maximum visibility will like the neon yellow rain cover, which is stored in a compartment in the floor.

Impressive fit and handling

On the back, the Deuter immediately impresses with its comfortable carrying feeling. No matter how heavy it is packed, the weight distribution feels balanced, provided you stick to the basic packing rules. If you don't know them, on the Deuter website you will find the most important tips. Using the adjustment straps, the backpack can be easily adjusted to suit your needs. The hip fins are made of robust mesh fabric, soft and flexible, so they fit comfortably around the hips and at the same time create enough stability to hold the backpack firmly in place. In addition, both hip fins are equipped with small compartments. However, it should be noted that in order to ensure good ventilation, the bags are not waterproof. Speaking of ventilation, the Airstripes system, which is intended to provide you with pleasant air circulation between your back and the backpack, basically works quite well. But it's not a comparison like, for example Deuter AIRCOMFORT system. So you shouldn't expect any miracles here.

Deuter Trans Alpine 24

Basically, you just have to love the Trans Alpine, because it impressed us in every situation on our tours, not only with its good fit but also with its handling. The equipment was easy to organize thanks to the various compartments and the most important things were always at hand. Buckles and zippers move smoothly and can be opened with one hand with skill. However, there is criticism of the helmet holder. Here our helmet slipped out of the holder when we put our backpack down. For additional safety, you should pull the backpack strap through the chin strap on the helmet. Small features such as the glasses holder on the shoulder straps, the removable seat mat or the signal whistle ultimately contribute to the positive impression.

WEB: deuter.com

Conclusion: Deuter Trans Alpine 24

Pro

  • Seat
  • handling
  • Sustainable

Contra

  • Helmet holder

Facts

product year2024
 Price140 Euros
 Website www.deuter.com

Overall rating

85%

Value for Money

85%
The latest edition of the Deuter classic is a highly valued top product that, in addition to its technical demands, also sets the benchmark for touring backpacks thanks to its clear and timeless design. All of this is available at a fair price.
About Michael Wahl

Michael works full-time as a development engineer in the automotive industry. In his free time, the Saarlander loves to ride his organic mountain bike on challenging trails. Whether it's a bike park or an alpine cross, he leaves nothing to chance when choosing his equipment. In everyday life he likes to leave the car at home and ride his e-bike.

