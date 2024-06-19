TestsAccessories

Touring backpack in test: Dakine Mission Pro 25L

by

Dakine Mission Pro 25L in the test: You don't always need the high-end solution, especially when ergonomics and breathability play a subordinate role. As part of our list of the best touring backpacks, we present you the Dakine Mission Pro 25L.

The US outdoor brand Dakine, which has its roots in windsurfing and surfing, also offers products for biking and winter sports. The Mission Pro 25L was originally designed for skiing and snowboarding, but its simplicity and robustness made it onto our list of the best touring backpacks.

Dakine Mission Pro 25L

Dakine Mission Pro 25L – Robustness comes first

At Dakine, robustness is the top priority in product development, but sustainability is not ignored either. Recycled materials made from PET are used and PFCs are not used in DWR coatings. The respectful and fair treatment of everyone involved in the production process is another important point for Dakine that we would like to mention here.

Dakine Mission Pro 25L

Backpack with two equally sized main compartments

As already mentioned, the Mission Pro is a ski and snowboard backpack. This is evident in the fact that a breathable and well-padded back section was deliberately omitted, because in winter these factors play a subordinate role on the slopes. But even for bike tours in the cold season or simple tours on less demanding terrain, you don't always need a high-end backpack that meets these criteria. The Mission Pro has other strengths, for example, it is rock-solid without appearing too massive and rigid. The entire outer shell is made of robust 600D polyester, so you won't find any mesh pockets here that you can accidentally tear holes in. The front is equipped with three tensioning straps, which are suitable for securing larger objects. On the upper front there is a glasses compartment that is lined with soft fleece and lightly padded for protection. In addition, there are tabs on the outside of the compartment as another fastening option. The Mission Pro only has one side compartment, which is ideal for a small bicycle pump.

Dakine Mission Pro 25L

This is rare, the Mission Pro has two main compartments of the same size, both of which can be opened from the top to two-thirds of the compartment size. The front compartment has two long compartments on the back wall, the rear has a large mesh pocket with a zipper and a slot for a hydration bladder. Alternatively, the DK Impact Protector, which can be purchased separately, can be inserted into the slot. This means that the Mission Pro can be upgraded to a protector backpack and is ultimately also suitable for visits to the bike park. Regarding the hydration bladder, we unfortunately miss the classic Velcro fastener that the bladder can be hung on. 

Data Dakine Mission Pro 25L

packing volume25 liters
back ventilationNo
rain coverNo
reflectorsNo
Hydration compatibleJa
Helmet holderNo
FeaturesGlasses compartment, possibility to integrate a back protector
SustainabilityYes, bluesign Certified, PFC Free, Recycled Materials
dimension51 / 30 / 14 cm (H x W x D)
Weight1100g
ColorGreen, Blue, Black
Price160 € RRP

Pleasant companion for easy tours

Despite the comparatively thin back padding, the Mission Pro is very comfortable to wear. Compared to other Backpacks from our test series The body structure is soft and supple. However, this also gives the feeling that it does not have enough stability when it matters. The shoulder straps are well dimensioned and have the necessary adjustment mechanisms. These are generously designed, which is very welcome for larger riders, but for thinner riders the straps dangle around you. Apart from the hip belt, there are no elastic fasteners. The hip belt itself is quite discreetly designed, with just enough room for a pack of tissues in its side pockets. Nevertheless, it can be used to secure the backpack well and, when fully loaded, to distribute the weight well across the hips.

On the bike, our suspicions are confirmed. The Mission Pro does a good job in terms of weight distribution, but compared to sophisticated bike backpacks, it lacks the necessary stability in rough terrain. The build-up of heat on the back was also to be expected. In terms of handling, however, we liked it. Although there is no organizer, it feels like you can store more in the two main compartments than other backpacks with the same volume. The layout of the inner pocket in the second main compartment, which is ideal for wallets and smartphones, is also difficult for thieves to access. Unfortunately, the Dakine Mission Pro 25L does not have a rain cover or reflective elements. For the latter, however, there are several ways to attach small signal lights to the backpack.

Web: dakine-europe.com

Back to leaderboard

Conclusion: Dakine Mission Pro 25L

Pro

  • Uncomplicated handling
  • Two large main compartments
  • Sustainable

Contra

  • stability
  • No back ventilation
  • Hydration bladder holder

Facts

product year2024
 Price160 Euros
 Web www.dakine-europe.com

Overall rating

73%

Value for Money

73%
The Dakine Mission Pro 25L is a good backpack that scores points for simple bike tours with its two large main compartments. In terms of breathability and stability, the ski backpack cannot keep up on demanding tours.
Tags:dakinebackpackBackpacksbackpacks24

About Michael Wahl

Michael works full-time as a development engineer in the automotive industry. In his free time, the Saarlander loves to ride his organic mountain bike on challenging trails. Whether it's a bike park or an alpine cross, he leaves nothing to chance when choosing his equipment. In everyday life he likes to leave the car at home and ride his e-bike.

Velomotion: The magazine for tests, technology, advice and news about bicycles and e-bikes

Velomotion is your digital magazine for everything to do with bicycles and e-bikes: editorially and journalistically independent and always up-to-date, our team of experienced bike editors reports on the latest bicycles, accessories, news and trends as well as everything that cyclists are about today favorite means of transportation.

Velomotion tests bicycles, e-bikes and accessories on a daily basis

A new e-bike drive from Bosch? A new mountain bike drivetrain from Shimano? One hundred percent recycled tires from Schwalbe? A new catalog of fines for cyclists? On www.velomotion.de you will find out first. All tested bikes or products are extensively tested in practice by our editors and the experiences are honestly shared with the readers. Around 30.000 readers (source: Google Analytics) visit Velomotion.de every day to read the extensive practical tests, product news, guides and reports from professional cycling. Especially the monuments of cycling, such as Giro d'Italia, Tour de France or classics like Paris-Roubaix are presented on Velomotion by our competent team of experts with a lot of expertise and analyzed after the race.

Velomotion also on Youtube

The strong Velomotion YouTube channel with around 20.000 subscribers comes up with new and very extensive videos every week. Be it laboratory analyzes of all common e-bike drives, practical tests of new MTBs on the most demanding trails or new racing bikes with professional expertise - videos from Velomotion are highly valued by all viewers.

Sister channel Gravity Magazine

For all those who want to let it rip on deep-treaded tires, especially downhill, or just like to watch others throw themselves down the mountains should take a look at www.gravity-magazine.de and throw the associated Youtube channel.