Dakine Mission Pro 25L in the test: You don't always need the high-end solution, especially when ergonomics and breathability play a subordinate role. As part of our list of the best touring backpacks, we present you the Dakine Mission Pro 25L.

The US outdoor brand Dakine, which has its roots in windsurfing and surfing, also offers products for biking and winter sports. The Mission Pro 25L was originally designed for skiing and snowboarding, but its simplicity and robustness made it onto our list of the best touring backpacks.

Dakine Mission Pro 25L – Robustness comes first

At Dakine, robustness is the top priority in product development, but sustainability is not ignored either. Recycled materials made from PET are used and PFCs are not used in DWR coatings. The respectful and fair treatment of everyone involved in the production process is another important point for Dakine that we would like to mention here.

Backpack with two equally sized main compartments

As already mentioned, the Mission Pro is a ski and snowboard backpack. This is evident in the fact that a breathable and well-padded back section was deliberately omitted, because in winter these factors play a subordinate role on the slopes. But even for bike tours in the cold season or simple tours on less demanding terrain, you don't always need a high-end backpack that meets these criteria. The Mission Pro has other strengths, for example, it is rock-solid without appearing too massive and rigid. The entire outer shell is made of robust 600D polyester, so you won't find any mesh pockets here that you can accidentally tear holes in. The front is equipped with three tensioning straps, which are suitable for securing larger objects. On the upper front there is a glasses compartment that is lined with soft fleece and lightly padded for protection. In addition, there are tabs on the outside of the compartment as another fastening option. The Mission Pro only has one side compartment, which is ideal for a small bicycle pump.

This is rare, the Mission Pro has two main compartments of the same size, both of which can be opened from the top to two-thirds of the compartment size. The front compartment has two long compartments on the back wall, the rear has a large mesh pocket with a zipper and a slot for a hydration bladder. Alternatively, the DK Impact Protector, which can be purchased separately, can be inserted into the slot. This means that the Mission Pro can be upgraded to a protector backpack and is ultimately also suitable for visits to the bike park. Regarding the hydration bladder, we unfortunately miss the classic Velcro fastener that the bladder can be hung on.

Data Dakine Mission Pro 25L

packing volume 25 liters back ventilation No rain cover No reflectors No Hydration compatible Ja Helmet holder No Features Glasses compartment, possibility to integrate a back protector Sustainability Yes, bluesign Certified, PFC Free, Recycled Materials dimension 51 / 30 / 14 cm (H x W x D) Weight 1100g Color Green, Blue, Black Price 160 € RRP

Pleasant companion for easy tours

Despite the comparatively thin back padding, the Mission Pro is very comfortable to wear. Compared to other Backpacks from our test series The body structure is soft and supple. However, this also gives the feeling that it does not have enough stability when it matters. The shoulder straps are well dimensioned and have the necessary adjustment mechanisms. These are generously designed, which is very welcome for larger riders, but for thinner riders the straps dangle around you. Apart from the hip belt, there are no elastic fasteners. The hip belt itself is quite discreetly designed, with just enough room for a pack of tissues in its side pockets. Nevertheless, it can be used to secure the backpack well and, when fully loaded, to distribute the weight well across the hips.

On the bike, our suspicions are confirmed. The Mission Pro does a good job in terms of weight distribution, but compared to sophisticated bike backpacks, it lacks the necessary stability in rough terrain. The build-up of heat on the back was also to be expected. In terms of handling, however, we liked it. Although there is no organizer, it feels like you can store more in the two main compartments than other backpacks with the same volume. The layout of the inner pocket in the second main compartment, which is ideal for wallets and smartphones, is also difficult for thieves to access. Unfortunately, the Dakine Mission Pro 25L does not have a rain cover or reflective elements. For the latter, however, there are several ways to attach small signal lights to the backpack.

Web: dakine-europe.com



