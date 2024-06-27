Test / MTB: The Cube Stereo 140 HPC Rookie offers a strong overall package at first glance: a carbon frame, good components, low weight and all at an attractive price. Do its advantages pay off in practice?

The Cube Stereo models are a real success story. They are undoubtedly among the most popular full suspension bikes on the market, are available in different suspension travel classes and with or without a motor. For some time now, there have also been dedicated Cube Stereo MTBs for young riders with the additional name "Rookie". Starting with the Stereo 240 with 24-inch wheels up to the Stereo Rookie 120 and 140. We tested the latter in frame size XS.

Key data Cube Stereo 140 HPC Rookie

Travel (f/h): 150 / 140 mm

wheel size: 27,5 inch

Frame material: carbon / aluminium

Weight (test bike, without pedals): 13,1 kg

Price (tested): 2.399 Euros

Price from: 2.399 Euros

With its 140 or 150 mm suspension travel, the Cube Stereo 140 HPC Rookie has quite large reserves for off-road use. The frame is based on 27,5 inch wheels and is clearly recognizable as a Cube Stereo model. The main frame is made of lightweight carbon, while the rear section is made of aluminum. The frame material is also responsible for the surprisingly low weight: just over 13 kg is a very good value, especially since the bike is also quite cheap at under 2.500 euros.

Geometry Cube Stereo 140 HPC Rookie

The Cube Stereo 140 HPC Rookie is one of the very few youth bikes that is available in two different sizes - XS and S. The XS we tested has the expected compact dimensions and should therefore be pretty easy to handle off-road. Only the standover height is a little above average. It is worth checking whether it is possible to dismount safely from the front before using it on the trail for the first time.

Top tube length: 546 mm

Seat tube length: 350 mm

standover height: 790 mm (self-determined, 20 cm in front of the bottom bracket)

The bike's design is definitely sporty, but not so much that it overwhelms off-road novices. The seating position is also comfortable on tours - if you lift your bottom off the saddle, you are positioned centrally on the bike and can steer it safely over the trail.

XS S seat tube (in mm) 350 370 Reach (mm) 398 418 Stacks (in mm) 587 592 Steering angle (in °) 66.5 66.5 seat angle eff. (in °) 75.2 75.2 Bottom bracket drop (in mm) 16 16 chainstays (in mm) 425 425 Wheelbase (in mm) 1119 1141 Top tube horizontal (in mm) 546 568 head tube (in mm) 102 107

Equipment Cube Stereo 140 HPC Rookie

On paper, the Cube youth full suspension bike offers an excellent price/performance ratio: under 2.500 euros for a bike with a carbon main frame and equipment that does not require any painful cost-cutting measures. On the contrary: the components have been carefully chosen, from the responsive and stable Marzocchi suspension fork to the 12-speed Shimano gears and the powerful but easy-to-control Magura brakes.

frame HPA Ultralight suspension fork Marzocchi Bomber Z2 Suspension shocks Fox Float DPS Wheels Newmen Evolution A30 Tire VR Schwalbe Nobby Nic SuperGround Speedgrip 2,4" Tire HR Schwalbe Nobby Nic SuperGround Speedgrip 2,4" derailleur Shimano Deore M6100 Gear levers Shimano Deore M6100 Crank Shimano MT511 Front derailleur Without Brake Magura MT Thirty Brake discs Magura 180 / 180mm Seat post Cube droppers Saddle Natural Fit Venec Lite Stem Newman Evolution SL Links Newmen Evolution SL 760 mm

The choice of tires is also understandable and proven: The Schwalbe Nobby Nic at the front and rear is a great all-rounder that rolls well on flat terrain, but also offers a lot of grip off-road. If you want to find fault, you could point to the hard rubber compound at the front, which starts to slide a bit quickly in wet conditions.

The Cube Stereo 140 HPC Rookie in practice

With its popularity and its grown-up, but not too boring look, the Cube appealed to boys in particular during the test. When riding, the extremely low weight is particularly noticeable compared to many other youth bikes. The two or three kilograms less are also noticeable when the bike has to be pushed or carried. The selected components do their job very well and it is clear that attention has been paid to important details: for example, the retractable seat post can be operated very easily thanks to the large, smooth lever.

When it comes to driving behavior, it is the uncomplicated handling that immediately stands out and appeals to a wide group of different riders. On the other hand, the bike cannot really stand out from the others. Nevertheless, the Stereo 140 HPC Rookie offers a strong overall package, especially for the comparatively very affordable price.