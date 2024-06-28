Product news: Round pedal stroke, ideal stance and optimal power transfer – if you want to get the most out of cycling, you can't do without cleats. However, for ideal function, the shoe plates must be individually adjusted. The new Crankbrothers Cleat Tool should make this particularly easy.

Whether you're a professional cyclist or an ambitious amateur athlete, bikers who want maximum efficiency rely on cleats. However, without individual alignment, the cleats can only show their strengths to a limited extent. A big nuisance when fitting is often the twisting of the cleat when putting it on. This should now be a thing of the past. Developed by cyclists for cyclists, the Crankbrothers Cleat Tool promises precise and easy alignment of the cleat. The tool is designed to prevent the cleat from twisting when putting it on, thus ensuring perfect positioning in no time at all. Another advantage of the tool: the individual adjustment should be easy to replicate on both shoes.

The tool is suitable for all Crankbrothers pedals, SPD and time ATAC. For Crankbrothers pedal users, four depth gauges for quick cleat installation are also included. The tool is made from 67% post-consumer recycled material and retails for €5,99. This useful little helper is rounded off by a lifetime guarantee.

How To Video: The Crankbrothers Cleat Tool

Web: www.crankbrothers.com