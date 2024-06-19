Test / Mountain bike: The Commencal Clash XS is the largest of the smallest bikes from the Andorran cult manufacturer. With 160 mm of suspension travel, sporty geometry and "mini mullet wheels", it is perhaps the most downhill-focused youth bike on the market.

For many years, the relatively "small" manufacturer Commencal has been collecting title after title in the gravity disciplines with its team riders. The mostly young athletes often mature into superstars of the scene under the umbrella of the Commencal racing team and after a few years move on to the teams of the industry giants. Commencal is therefore well aware of the importance of young people and the next generation - so it is not surprising that the range has been full of powerful, downhill-focused bikes for them for many years.

The children's and youth bikes are called Clash and are available in different sizes: from the cute full suspension bike with 20-inch wheels to the Clash XS that we tested, which bridges the gap between youth and adult bikes. They all have one thing in common: they feel particularly comfortable in "real" terrain.

Key data Commencal Clash XS

Travel (f/h): 160 / 160 mm

wheel size: Mullet mix 27,5/26 inches

Frame material: Aluminium

Weight (test bike, size XS, without pedals): 15,3 kg

Price (tested): 3.200 Euros

With 160 mm of travel at the front and rear, the Commencal Clash XS is a very long-travel youth bike, which makes trips to the bike park absolutely no problem. The choice of wheel size is really exciting. A modern mullet mix is ​​used here, i.e. mixed wheel sizes. However, while adult bikes combine a small 27,5" rear wheel with a large 29er at the front, everything on the Clash XS is a size smaller. There is a 27,5" wheel in the fork, and a 26" wheel at the rear. The effect should be the same: the larger front wheel rolls over obstacles better, while the shorter rear ensures that the bike does not become too bulky.

It's not surprising that the slim frame is made of aluminum: Commencal deliberately avoids carbon frames, especially for reasons of sustainability. In combination with the very robust equipment, the frame material unfortunately also contributes to the high weight of over 15 kg.

Geometry Commencal Clash XS

According to Commencal, the Clash XS is designed for riders around 1,60m tall - based on the data provided and measured by us, this should be very accurate. What we particularly like is the very low standover height, which makes it relatively easy to get off the saddle safely. The other dimensions are modern and definitely downhill-oriented, in keeping with the intended use. The flat steering angle of 64° and the low bottom bracket are particularly unusual for a children's and youth bike.

Top tube length: 542 mm

Seat tube length: 360 mm

standover height: 760 mm (self-determined, 20 cm in front of the bottom bracket)

XS seat tube (in mm) 360 Reach (mm) 410 Stacks (in mm) 593 Steering angle (in °) 64 seat angle eff. (in °) 77.5 Bottom bracket drop (in mm) 12 chainstays (in mm) 434 Wheelbase (in mm) 1174 Top tube horizontal (in mm) 542 head tube (in mm) 110

Equipment Commencal Clash XS

The Commencal Clash XS is only available in one version for 3.570 euros. For that you get components that would also look good on an adult enduro bike in terms of stability: whether it's the Fox 36 at the front, the Float X shock with reservoir, the 4-piston brakes from Tektro or the very stable Spank Spike Race rims. The Clash XS can take a lot. The choice of tires also speaks for that: the Schwalbe combination with Magic Mary at the front and Big Betty at the rear comes not only in the stable SuperTrail version, but also with the softer "Soft" rubber compound. All of that should be good for performance on the trail, but at a noticeable cost to touring suitability.

The very affordable Sram SX Eagle gear system may not quite fit in with the otherwise well-rounded equipment. Although it offers a good range, its heavy cassette also contributes to the high overall weight of 15,3 kg.

frame AL6061 T4 suspension fork Fox 36 performance Suspension shocks Fox Float Wheels Spank Spike Race 33 Tire VR Schwalbe Magic Mary SuperTrail Soft Tire HR Schwalbe Big Betty SuperTrail Soft derailleur Sram SX Eagle Gear levers Sram SX Eagle Crank sram x1 Front derailleur Without Brake TRP Slate 4 Brake discs TRP203mm Seat post KS Rage-I 100 mm Saddle Fizik Alpaca Gravita X5 Stem Ride Alpha Freeride 40mm Links Ride Alpha R20 740mm

The Commencal Clash XS in practice

Despite its rather "boring" white color, the Commencal was one of the bikes in the test that was visually most well-received. Its beefy look combined with the slim aluminum frame certainly contributes to this. However, its rather special character becomes apparent when it comes to handling. The high weight combined with the grippy but heavy-rolling tires make the bike noticeably more cumbersome than many of its competitors. However, as soon as the gradient increases and gravity takes over, the bike can blossom and pleases with a great sense of security and strong handling characteristics.

There is little to complain about in terms of equipment, even if the built-in gear system in particular adds to the weight. However, a weak point that should not be underestimated is the very stiff seat post. Some of the test riders had great difficulty operating the thumb lever while riding.