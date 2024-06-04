Raffle Canyon Precede:ON Comfort 7: The independently designed, one-size-fits-all touring bike impresses with high-quality components, practical details and an engine that is perfectly adapted to its area of ​​use.

When Canyon founder Roman Arnold started trading bicycle parts in the 1980s, racing frames were still offered in one-centimeter increments. Almost 40 years later, the world of bicycles has changed: every second new bicycle is equipped with an electric motor, and different frame sizes are no longer needed in many areas. Which is of course very practical, especially since it makes the selection when purchasing much easier. And when it comes to engines, it is also good that the number of providers is manageable. This makes it pretty easy to get reliable information regarding drive characteristics, range, etc. - especially with a Bosch motor, because today pretty much everyone knows people who ride a Bosch bike. And so you can buy an e-bike like the Canyon Precede:ON Comfort 7 practically without a test ride, which is what happens with direct shipping Koblenz provider Of course, it is very practical.

Of course, you have to like the e-bike, which is only offered in the comfortable monotube version. And here it helps to break away from conventional viewing habits, because the Canyon Precede:ON Comfort 7 is truly uniquely designed. The short seat tube makes the rear frame appear very compact and contrasts with the large-volume down tube, which accommodates the long-range 625 Wh battery. What's missing visually is a conventional headlight; Instead, an extremely compact, yet fairly bright Lightskin spotlight is installed on the handlebars. Anyway, the handlebars! This visually grows out of the head tube, although there is no classic stem. The one-piece construction with an angled handle ensures a comfortable position; Cables, lines and shift cables are held by clamps and run from above into the head tube, which makes the Canyon look very tidy. Canyon installs the Purion display from Bosch; The smartphone can be attached to the crossbar of the handlebar using SP Connect, for which there is even a charging socket below the stem. Bosch's connectivity functions can be used via the app, which includes GPS tracking of the bike and the individualization of the support modes.

With an upright sitting position, luggage rack with practical tension strap and full equipment, the Canyon Precede:ON Comfort 7 is clearly tailored to everyday use, and the five-speed hub gear from Shimano also fits in with this. The virtually maintenance-free Gates timing belt works particularly well with this, and the carbon rigid fork is also a good choice when it comes to being maintenance-free. A spring support ensures comfort and the included Abus folding lock ensures security.

Another thing worth mentioning is the engine. With the Bosch Performance, the Koblenz-based company is probably installing the perfect unit for a fast everyday bike, because even if this engine does not offer the extreme thrust of the Performance CX, the Canyon moves forward furiously at the traffic lights and, with 75 Nm of torque, can also handle double-digit gradients. At the same time, the Bosch Performance appears less rough than the CX mountain bike drive and allows a very harmonious riding style.

Canyon's direct sales mean that the Precede:ON Comfort 7 can be offered quite cheaply - it costs 3.499 euros, which is really attractive given its high-quality features and design. There is also scope for practical accessories such as the front luggage rack (70 euros) and the baskets for hanging in the luggage rack (90 euros each).

