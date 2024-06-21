Product news: Three years ago, Brose launched its remanufacturing program, which breathes new life into old e-bike motors. The used drives are dismantled, cleaned, repaired and, if necessary, replaced in the Brose factory in Berlin in order to restore the motor to a new condition. Bicycle dealers in Germany and Austria can now purchase the remanufactured drives from the Brose sales partner RA-CO.

With its remanufacturing program, the Berlin-based e-bike motor manufacturer offers a very sustainable alternative to brand-new drives. By professionally remanufacturing predefined components, Brose says it saves around 13 kilograms of CO2 emissions per drive - around a third compared to new production. In the process, the manufacturer of e-bike systems reuses certain components from returned drives. The components are intensively tested and cleaned before missing new parts are added and assembled into remanufactured motors. The remanufacturing version of the Brose Drive S Mag contains remanufactured components that make up around 30 percent of its total weight.

Remanufacturing drives: As with brand new models, two-year warranty

From now on, bicycle dealers in Germany and Austria can easily purchase the Berlin-based system manufacturer's remanufactured drives from long-standing Brose sales partner RA-CO. The new sales channel means that end customers gain an ecologically and economically sensible solution in the event of defects. Until now, they could choose between a repair and the installation of a new drive. By opting for a remanufactured drive, they now also have the opportunity to not only protect the environment, but also their own wallet. According to Brose, the remanufactured drives are in no way inferior to new products, which is why there is a two-year warranty, just like with brand new models.

Web: www.brose-ebike.com