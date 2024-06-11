Test / E-MTB: The BH iLynx+ SL is an exciting new E-MTB that is coming out these days. Despite the full Shimano EP801, 630 Wh battery and absolutely trail-ready equipment, it remains well under 20 kg in total weight. We were able to test the new bike from the Spaniards extensively for a few days.

Already a little over a year ago With the iLynx+, BH presented an extremely exciting e-MTB that combined low weight with an unthrottled Shimano EP801 motor and a removable 540 Wh battery. The latter resulted in a rather idiosyncratic look, which may have been one reason why the bike didn't quite receive the attention that we thought it deserved. Accordingly, it is understandable that BH is now following suit with the iLynx+ SL: It inherits many of the features of the original iLynx+, but does without the removable battery. This not only gives the bike a much more pleasing look, but also reduces the weight by around another kilogram - despite the higher battery capacity. The battery, which is equipped with newer cells and is now permanently integrated, has a capacity of 630 Wh. However, according to BH, the bike in its top version remains just under 19 kg.

However, the new BH iLynx+ SL will not replace the previous model, but will be offered in addition. For the latter, the specs and prices are adjusted accordingly, and there is also a battery upgrade to a 630 Wh battery. In the future, at BH you will now have the choice of whether you would rather have an iLynx+ with a removable or permanently installed battery - cool!

Slim frame with nice details

The new carbon frame is extremely slim and, according to the Spaniards, weighs less than 2,4 kg - top value and certainly a guarantee for the low overall weight. The high permissible total weight of an impressive 165 kg shows that stability has not been compromised. There are also some nice details to discover, such as the charging port integrated into the rear bearing and protected by a well-fitting rubber stopper.

In other areas, BH relies on a high level of system integration: the seat clamp is integrated into the frame, and cables and wires run through the spacers directly into the frame. This is good for a simple look, but it probably costs DIYers a little more time and effort than classic solutions.

Geometry Bra iLynx+ SL

When you look at the geometry data of the new BH E-MTB, it becomes clear relatively quickly that the same frame is used for both variants - Trail and Enduro - and that it is tailored to the respective area of ​​use using different shocks and forks. The geometry of the trail version seems a little rounder and more modern, the enduro is a little more reserved by today's standards, especially in terms of reach and steering angle.

Geometry BH iLynx+ SL Trail

SM MD LA XL seat tube (in mm) 400 410 440 480 Reach (mm) 449 464 484 501 Stacks (in mm) 593 609 617 632 Steering angle (in °) 66 66 66 66 seat angle eff. (in °) 77 77 77 77 Bottom bracket drop (in mm) 33 33 33 33 chainstays (in mm) 440 440 440 440 Top tube horizontal (in mm) 587 605 627 649 head tube (in mm) 90 100 110 125

Geometry BH iLynx+ SL Enduro

SM MD LA XL seat tube (in mm) 400 410 440 480 Reach (mm) 440 455 475 492 Stacks (in mm) 601 617 625 640 Steering angle (in °) 65 65 65 65 seat angle eff. (in °) 76 76 76 76 Bottom bracket drop (in mm) 26 26 26 26 chainstays (in mm) 440 440 440 440 Top tube horizontal (in mm) 582 600 622 644 head tube (in mm) 90 100 110 125

models and trim levels

Like the original iLynx+, the BH iLynx+ SL will be available in two versions: as a trail bike with 140 mm and as an enduro with 160 mm. This means that there are a total of seven model variants between 6.999 euros and 10.999 euros. The enduro models not only come with more suspension travel but also with a chassis adapted to the area of ​​use. Instead of the Fox 36 of the trail bikes, there is a massive Fox 38, and the top model even has a steel spring shock absorber at the rear. There are no differences in the drive system: the EP801 with 630 Wh battery is used in all variants. The 180 Wh range extender is also included with almost every model, only the two entry-level models for 6.999 euros do not include it.

The robust equipment on the trail bike variants is quite remarkable. While many other manufacturers haggle over every gram, the iLynx+ SL has a Fox 36 and a shock absorber with a reservoir. Apart from that, only a few compromises are made in favor of weight, only the somewhat slim Exo carcass of the Maxxis tires could do with an upgrade depending on your riding style.

BH iLynx+ SL Trail Carbon 8.4 BH iLynx+ SL Trail Carbon 8.5 BH iLynx+ SL Trail Carbon 8.6 BH iLynx+ SL Trail Carbon 0.0 BH iLynx+ SL Enduro Carbon 9.4 BH iLynx+ SL Enduro Carbon 9.5 BH iLynx+ SL Enduro Carbon 9.6 Fork: Fox 36 performance

Mute: Fox Float

Circuit: Shimano Deore/XT 12-speed

brakes: Shimano MT520 203/203mm

impellers: Race Face Arc 30 TR

Tire: Maxxis Minion DHRII/DHF Exo Price: € 6.999 Fork: Fox 36 Factory Fit4

Mute: Fox Float

Circuit: Shimano SLX/XT 12-speed

brakes: Shimano XT M8120 203/203mm

impellers: Race Face AEffect 30 TR

Tire: Maxxis Minion DHRII/DHF Exo Special features Range extender included

Price: € 8.499 Fork: Fox 36 Factory Fit4

Mute: Fox Float

Circuit: Shimano XT 12-speed

brakes: Shimano XT M8120 203/203mm

impellers: Race Face Turbine 30 TR

Tire: Maxxis Minion DHRII/DHF Exo Special features Range extender included

Price: € 9.799 Fork: Fox 36 Factory Fit4

Mute: Fox Float

Circuit: Shimano XTR 12-speed

brakes: Shimano XTR M9120 203/203mm

impellers: Race Face Next R 31 TR

Tire: Maxxis High Roller II Exo Special features Range extender included

Price: € 10.999 Fork: Fox 38 Rhythm

Mute: Fox Float

Circuit: Shimano Deore/XT 12-speed

brakes: Shimano MT520 203/203mm

impellers: Race Face Arc 30 TR

Tire: Maxxis Minion DHRII/DHF Exo Price: € 6.999 Fork: Fox 38 performance

Mute: Fox Float

Circuit: Shimano SLX/XT 12-speed

brakes: Shimano XT M8120 203/203mm

impellers: Race Face AEffect 30 TR

Tire: Maxxis Minion DHRII/DHF Exo Special features Range extender included

Price: € 8.499 Fork: Fox 38 Factory Fit4

Mute: Fox Float DHX2 Factory

Circuit: Shimano XT 12-speed

brakes: Shimano XT M8120 203/203mm

impellers: Race Face Turbine 30 TR

Tire: Maxxis Minion DHRII/DHF Exo Special features Range extender included

Price: € 9.999

The BH iLynx+ SL Trail 0.0 in practice

We were able to test the new E-MTB from Spain in the top version of the trail version in detail in the terrain around Lake Reschen for a few days before the official release. Although 140 mm of suspension travel is actually rather undersized on the enduro trails there, the bike cut a really strong figure: With its intuitive handling and playful character, it is definitely not a blunt bike, but a real all-rounder. In addition to its low weight, it also has a good and lively chassis that invites you to pull off even the smallest bump.

The EP801 is powerful as usual on the uphill, the 630 Wh battery lasted around 1.000 m in boost mode - a good value. The seating position is very comfortable, although the slightly lower front is a little unusual for today's conditions. The components installed consistently cut a good figure, and the Maxxis High Roller II, which was unfortunately only rarely installed, offered enough grip in wet and difficult conditions. Unfortunately, an unfortunate exception to the equipment is the built-in seat post, which should offer more travel and whose lever is no longer up to date. But that's complaining at a very high level.

You can find detailed impressions of the trail in our test video: