E-Mountanbikescomplete wheelsTests

BH iLynx+ SL in the first test: 85 Nm and 630 Wh under 19 kg!

by

Test / E-MTB: The BH iLynx+ SL is an exciting new E-MTB that is coming out these days. Despite the full Shimano EP801, 630 Wh battery and absolutely trail-ready equipment, it remains well under 20 kg in total weight. We were able to test the new bike from the Spaniards extensively for a few days.

Already a little over a year ago With the iLynx+, BH presented an extremely exciting e-MTB that combined low weight with an unthrottled Shimano EP801 motor and a removable 540 Wh battery. The latter resulted in a rather idiosyncratic look, which may have been one reason why the bike didn't quite receive the attention that we thought it deserved. Accordingly, it is understandable that BH is now following suit with the iLynx+ SL: It inherits many of the features of the original iLynx+, but does without the removable battery. This not only gives the bike a much more pleasing look, but also reduces the weight by around another kilogram - despite the higher battery capacity. The battery, which is equipped with newer cells and is now permanently integrated, has a capacity of 630 Wh. However, according to BH, the bike in its top version remains just under 19 kg.

The slim down tube looks impressive and is a significant visual upgrade to the previous iLynx+

However, the new BH iLynx+ SL will not replace the previous model, but will be offered in addition. For the latter, the specs and prices are adjusted accordingly, and there is also a battery upgrade to a 630 Wh battery. In the future, at BH you will now have the choice of whether you would rather have an iLynx+ with a removable or permanently installed battery - cool!

Slim frame with nice details

The new carbon frame is extremely slim and, according to the Spaniards, weighs less than 2,4 kg - top value and certainly a guarantee for the low overall weight. The high permissible total weight of an impressive 165 kg shows that stability has not been compromised. There are also some nice details to discover, such as the charging port integrated into the rear bearing and protected by a well-fitting rubber stopper.

In other areas, BH relies on a high level of system integration: the seat clamp is integrated into the frame, and cables and wires run through the spacers directly into the frame. This is good for a simple look, but it probably costs DIYers a little more time and effort than classic solutions.

Geometry Bra iLynx+ SL

When you look at the geometry data of the new BH E-MTB, it becomes clear relatively quickly that the same frame is used for both variants - Trail and Enduro - and that it is tailored to the respective area of ​​use using different shocks and forks. The geometry of the trail version seems a little rounder and more modern, the enduro is a little more reserved by today's standards, especially in terms of reach and steering angle.

Geometry BH iLynx+ SL Trail

SMMDLAXL
seat tube (in mm)400410440480
Reach (mm)449464484501
Stacks (in mm)593609617632
Steering angle (in °)66666666
seat angle eff. (in °)77777777
Bottom bracket drop (in mm)33333333
chainstays (in mm)440440440440
Top tube horizontal (in mm)587605627649
head tube (in mm)90100110125

Geometry BH iLynx+ SL Enduro

SMMDLAXL
seat tube (in mm)400410440480
Reach (mm)440455475492
Stacks (in mm)601617625640
Steering angle (in °)65656565
seat angle eff. (in °)76767676
Bottom bracket drop (in mm)26262626
chainstays (in mm)440440440440
Top tube horizontal (in mm)582600622644
head tube (in mm)90100110125

models and trim levels

Like the original iLynx+, the BH iLynx+ SL will be available in two versions: as a trail bike with 140 mm and as an enduro with 160 mm. This means that there are a total of seven model variants between 6.999 euros and 10.999 euros. The enduro models not only come with more suspension travel but also with a chassis adapted to the area of ​​use. Instead of the Fox 36 of the trail bikes, there is a massive Fox 38, and the top model even has a steel spring shock absorber at the rear. There are no differences in the drive system: the EP801 with 630 Wh battery is used in all variants. The 180 Wh range extender is also included with almost every model, only the two entry-level models for 6.999 euros do not include it.

The robust equipment on the trail bike variants is quite remarkable. While many other manufacturers haggle over every gram, the iLynx+ SL has a Fox 36 and a shock absorber with a reservoir. Apart from that, only a few compromises are made in favor of weight, only the somewhat slim Exo carcass of the Maxxis tires could do with an upgrade depending on your riding style.

 

BH iLynx+ SL Trail Carbon 8.4BH iLynx+ SL Trail Carbon 8.5BH iLynx+ SL Trail Carbon 8.6BH iLynx+ SL Trail Carbon 0.0BH iLynx+ SL Enduro Carbon 9.4BH iLynx+ SL Enduro Carbon 9.5BH iLynx+ SL Enduro Carbon 9.6

Fork: Fox 36 performance
Mute: Fox Float
Circuit: Shimano Deore/XT 12-speed
brakes: Shimano MT520 203/203mm
impellers: Race Face Arc 30 TR
Tire: Maxxis Minion DHRII/DHF Exo

Price: € 6.999

Fork: Fox 36 Factory Fit4
Mute: Fox Float
Circuit: Shimano SLX/XT 12-speed
brakes: Shimano XT M8120 203/203mm
impellers: Race Face AEffect 30 TR
Tire: Maxxis Minion DHRII/DHF Exo

Special features Range extender included
Price: € 8.499

Fork: Fox 36 Factory Fit4
Mute: Fox Float
Circuit: Shimano XT 12-speed
brakes: Shimano XT M8120 203/203mm
impellers: Race Face Turbine 30 TR
Tire: Maxxis Minion DHRII/DHF Exo

Special features Range extender included
Price: € 9.799

Fork: Fox 36 Factory Fit4
Mute: Fox Float
Circuit: Shimano XTR 12-speed
brakes: Shimano XTR M9120 203/203mm
impellers: Race Face Next R 31 TR
Tire: Maxxis High Roller II Exo

Special features Range extender included
Price: € 10.999

Fork: Fox 38 Rhythm
Mute: Fox Float
Circuit: Shimano Deore/XT 12-speed
brakes: Shimano MT520 203/203mm
impellers: Race Face Arc 30 TR
Tire: Maxxis Minion DHRII/DHF Exo

Price: € 6.999

Fork: Fox 38 performance
Mute: Fox Float
Circuit: Shimano SLX/XT 12-speed
brakes: Shimano XT M8120 203/203mm
impellers: Race Face AEffect 30 TR
Tire: Maxxis Minion DHRII/DHF Exo

Special features Range extender included
Price: € 8.499

Fork: Fox 38 Factory Fit4
Mute: Fox Float DHX2 Factory
Circuit: Shimano XT 12-speed
brakes: Shimano XT M8120 203/203mm
impellers: Race Face Turbine 30 TR
Tire: Maxxis Minion DHRII/DHF Exo

Special features Range extender included
Price: € 9.999

The BH iLynx+ SL Trail 0.0 in practice

We were able to test the new E-MTB from Spain in the top version of the trail version in detail in the terrain around Lake Reschen for a few days before the official release. Although 140 mm of suspension travel is actually rather undersized on the enduro trails there, the bike cut a really strong figure: With its intuitive handling and playful character, it is definitely not a blunt bike, but a real all-rounder. In addition to its low weight, it also has a good and lively chassis that invites you to pull off even the smallest bump.

The EP801 is powerful as usual on the uphill, the 630 Wh battery lasted around 1.000 m in boost mode - a good value. The seating position is very comfortable, although the slightly lower front is a little unusual for today's conditions. The components installed consistently cut a good figure, and the Maxxis High Roller II, which was unfortunately only rarely installed, offered enough grip in wet and difficult conditions. Unfortunately, an unfortunate exception to the equipment is the built-in seat post, which should offer more travel and whose lever is no longer up to date. But that's complaining at a very high level.

You can find detailed impressions of the trail in our test video:

Conclusion: BH iLynx+ SL Trail 0.0

Pro

  • Very easy
  • Intuitive driving behavior
  • Unthrottled motor and large battery
  • Well thought-out equipment
  • High payload

Contra

  • Inappropriate seat post

Facts

frame materialCarbon
 Impeller size29 inch
 drive typeShimano EP801
 travel140 / 140 mm
 Weight19,4 kg
 Price10.999 Euros
 Website www.bhbikes.com
Downhilluphill
 
smooth runningAgile
 
With the iLynx+ SL, BH has actually achieved a great success: Hardly any other bike on the market offers such a strong ratio of total weight, motor power, battery capacity and trail-suitable equipment. There is also a high-quality frame that is a lot of fun on the trail with its intuitive handling. There's hardly anything to complain about when it comes to the equipment of the very expensive test bike, only the seat post doesn't seem to fit the overall package. Also great: the high payload of over 140 kg!
Tags:#VMmtbBHE bikeE-MTBEndurofeaturedLight E-MTBtrail bike

About Michael Faiss

Michael Faiß studied English and history in Munich. After spending a year in England, he worked as a translator for the magazine Procycling and the Degen Mediahouse, among others. He has also been a passionate cyclist and mechanic since childhood and feels at home off the beaten track in particular.

Velomotion: The magazine for tests, technology, advice and news about bicycles and e-bikes

Velomotion is your digital magazine for everything to do with bicycles and e-bikes: editorially and journalistically independent and always up-to-date, our team of experienced bike editors reports on the latest bicycles, accessories, news and trends as well as everything that cyclists are about today favorite means of transportation.

Velomotion tests bicycles, e-bikes and accessories on a daily basis

A new e-bike drive from Bosch? A new mountain bike drivetrain from Shimano? One hundred percent recycled tires from Schwalbe? A new catalog of fines for cyclists? On www.velomotion.de you will find out first. All tested bikes or products are extensively tested in practice by our editors and the experiences are honestly shared with the readers. Around 30.000 readers (source: Google Analytics) visit Velomotion.de every day to read the extensive practical tests, product news, guides and reports from professional cycling. Especially the monuments of cycling, such as Giro d'Italia, Tour de France or classics like Paris-Roubaix are presented on Velomotion by our competent team of experts with a lot of expertise and analyzed after the race.

Velomotion also on Youtube

The strong Velomotion YouTube channel with around 20.000 subscribers comes up with new and very extensive videos every week. Be it laboratory analyzes of all common e-bike drives, practical tests of new MTBs on the most demanding trails or new racing bikes with professional expertise - videos from Velomotion are highly valued by all viewers.

Sister channel Gravity Magazine

For all those who want to let it rip on deep-treaded tires, especially downhill, or just like to watch others throw themselves down the mountains should take a look at www.gravity-magazine.de and throw the associated Youtube channel.